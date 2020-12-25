Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain compares Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain compared his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, with whom he shared a dressing room during their Argentina national team stints.

Higuain was effusive in his praise for both superstars, admitting that he had enjoyed playing with both of them.

Gonzalo Higuain played for the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain enjoyed a stellar career in Europe as well, representing clubs like Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus with distinction while also making appearances for the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea.

Higuain left Juventus in the summer to play for Inter Miami in the MLS, where he has made nine appearances and scored one goal.

The 33-year-old played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid as well as at Juventus, and he admitted that the Portuguese superstar had become more mature when he joined the Serie A side. In an interview in 2019, he spoke about the Portuguese star in detail.

"We had already played together with Real Madrid. Many years have passed, and I have found another player, a more mature person, with a family. I enjoyed playing alongside him before and I am glad that we are back together."

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers under his different managers 🌟 pic.twitter.com/a4UAU3d9bY — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 23, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form at Juventus since making his debut in 2018. In 103 appearances in all competitions, the 35-year-old has scored 81 goals.

Higuain was a teammate of Lionel Messi at national level, and both players were crucial as Argentina reached the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

The striker stated that it had been a privilege to play with Lionel Messi.

"I’m a forward and I have the chance to play with Messi. It’s a privilege to play alongside him."

Higuain said that Lionel Messi could do things that a defender could not anticipate.

"Every time he gets the ball you need to be on your toes because you know that at any moment he can give you a great ball or pull your marker away from you. He does things that a striker can anticipate but a defender can’t."

Busweiser has sent out a bottle to every goalkeeper Lionel Messi has scored against for his record 644 goals for Barcelona. They received a bottle for every goal Messi scored against them. Some received more than 1 bottle.



Every bottle is numbered with Messi's goal number. pic.twitter.com/nFNoghhHwy — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 24, 2020

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are regarded as legends of the game and are seen by many as two of the greatest footballers to have graced the field.

