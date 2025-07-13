Former Ligue 1 coach claims PSG star will win Ballon d'Or if PSG defeat Chelsea in Club World Cup final

Former Saint-Étienne manager Pascal Dupraz has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele for the Ballon d'Or if they beat Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final. He does not see any other players, including the club teammates of the Frenchman, as a threat for the award.

Speaking minutes ahead of the kickoff at the MetLife stadium, Dupraz backed Dembele for the prestigious award if the Ligue 1 side could beat Chelsea. He said via Telegrafi:

"If PSG wins against Chelsea, for me it's over, Dembele should win the Ballon d'Or."

Gareth Bale also backed Dembele for the award earlier this month and said that the Frenchman was his clear pick for the award. He also pinned the pick on the result of the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea and told ESPN:

"Yeah, I think so. I think you also have to look what the teams have won. I think everyone obviously talks about individuals, but I think if you are winning those trophies as well, you're winning the Champions league, obviously they've won their domestic treble, if they win again the Club World Cup, it's hard to see anyone else from the season he's had and he's transformed them into trophies as well as the season he's had. It does make him the front runner by some way in my opinion."

Ousmane Dembele scored 21 goals in PSG's Ligue 1-winning campaign this season. He also scored eight goals and assisted six times in the UEFA Champions League and scored four goals in the Coupe de France and Trophée des Champions.

PSG president questions credibility of Ballon d'Or if Dembele does not win

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was talking to DAZN earlier this month when he backed Ousmane Dembele to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He claimed that the credibility of the France Football award was on the line this year, as the Frenchman has won everything possible in the season. He said:

"Ousmane's season is magnificent. There is no doubt that he won't win the Ballon d'Or. If he doesn't win it, there is a problem with the Ballon d'Or. He has done everything."

Ousmane Dembele also spoke to DAZN and admitted that he was thinking about the award. However, he wanted to focus on the team objectives as they were still involved in the FIFA Club World Cup when the interview took place.

