Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique trolls Barcelona's Pique by posting meme on Twitter 

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique recently shared a meme on Twitter targeting Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. He shared a picture of Pique and Vinicius Jr., with the caption trolling Pique for his pace and the current dating situation.

It should be noted that Pique and Shakira recently announced their decision to separate after 12 years. The defender is currently said to be living alone in Barcelona after reports suggested that he allegedly cheated on the Colombian superstar.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up after 11 years together, the couple confirm in a joint statement:



Enrique, who had spells at Newcastle United, Villarreal, and Celta Vigo apart from his five-year stint with Liverpool, is very active on social media. The tweet he posted targeting Pique had the caption:

"Pique to Vinicius: If you dribble me like that again, I will date your mom."

The Barcelona defender was seen pictured with Real Madrid's Vinicius, with the two engaged in some conversation. The background of the joke emerged after rumors began to emerge regarding Gerard's relationship issues with Shakira. Some reports (via IB Times) mentioned that the defender was caught cheating on the singer with his Blaugrana teammate Gavi's mom.

While the reports were quickly discredited as fake news, this became one of the many talking points on social media.

Social media posts about Barcelona star Gerard Pique have been doing the round over the last couple of weeks

Banter among fellow footballers is very common and Jose Enrique's tweet was a cheeky but harmless effort to troll his compatriot. Enrique spent five seasons at Liverpool, the lengthiest period he was associated with a club in his playing career.

His recent tweet was also a dig at Pique's recent form. It has been evident that the player has lost much of his pace and struggles against a new generation of attackers.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Gerard Pique since he tweeted 'We are back.'



- Bottled La Liga

- Bottled Europa League

- Bottled Copa Del Rey

- Bottled Shakira Gerard Pique since he tweeted 'We are back.'- Bottled La Liga- Bottled Europa League- Bottled Copa Del Rey - Bottled Shakira https://t.co/6f6ShrOSxx

Many fans took to Twitter to troll Pique as people just could not believe that someone could cheat on Shakira. One of the tweets also claimed that Shakira has done more for football than her partner. This was in reference to the superstar's famous 'Waka Waka' song for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 'La La La' song for the 2014 edition.

Barcelona's management, meanwhile, said last week that the player has their full backing. They believe that he will be able to put this all behind him with his performances on the pitch.

