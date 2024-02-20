Former Liverpool star suggests Manchester United academy graduate is a 'better number 10' than Bruno Fernandes

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Don Hutchinson has controversially claimed that Scott McTominay is a better No. 10 than Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United.

Fernandes hasn't been at his absolute best this season and has often been called out for his lack of work rate. The Portugal international has contributed with just seven goals and seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions this season, which is way below his usual standards.

Hutchinson has hit out at the Manchester United skipper for his inability to step up urging Erik ten Hag to start McTominay ahead of the 29-year-old. The former Scotland midfielder said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Bruno I think is the one where I’m waiting for Bruno to fire. I think Scott McTominay, in my opinion, is the better number 10. I stand by that.

"When he plays for himself he has great ability, he can have great ability. But when he’s in a framework in a team as a number 10, he’s the one I’m waiting for, can you start doing it, because when he does, he can be a threat."

Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the best signing for Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. The attacking midfielder has been exceptional following his £67.6 million move from Sporting CP in 2020. He has 71 goals and 61 assists in 218 games for the Red Devils.

Scott Mctominay, meanwhile, has made 238 appearances for Manchester United having risen through the club's youth ranks. He has 27 goals and seven assists so far for the club.

McTominay has been one of the most impactful players for Erik ten Hag's side this season, having contributed with eight goals and two assists in 29 games.

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United wonderkid to replicate Arsenal and Manchester City stars

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Kobbie Mainoo to take inspiration from Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Mainoo, 18, has been a revelation for the Red Devils this season having established himself as a regular starter in the middle of the park. Ferdinand has now urged the wonderkid to replicate the likes of Saka and Foden, who are now key players for their respective clubs.

The former England defender said, as quoted by Metro:

"Just be consistent. If you’re just consistent at the level he’s at the moment, that is a very good level right now. What you normally get with young players is they come in and they start flying then all of a sudden people get to know them and what else have you got to your game that is another surprise element? In your first season, you’re a surprise package."

He added:

"That’s why Saka, you’ve got to love him. That’s why Foden. These guys ain’t just flash in the pan that come in and have a good moment. These guys are showing it consistently, this is our level and we’re going like that [up].

"Kobbie Mainoo has to look at those types of guys and go, I don’t want to be one that just comes in. When I get worked out what else have I got to bring?"

Ferdinand has also urged Mainoo to keep working on his game and take himself to the next level. He said:

"That’s why you keep working on the training pitch, that’s why you keep watching other players and thinkg, what has he got in his game that I can bring into mine that weren’t there 18 months ago or six months ago. That’s how you keep levelling up. That’s what the likes of Kevin De Bruyne has done, what Cristiano Ronaldo does, adding new bits to their game all the time."

Mainoo has already made 18 senior appearances for Manchester United at the age of just 18 and looks like a star in the making.