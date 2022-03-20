Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri nets first MLS goal for Chicago Fire

Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri scored his first MLS goal for Chicago Fire after joining the club from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Swiss international is somewhat of a European journeyman. He has played in some of Europe's top leagues, for the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Lyon. The 30-year-old left Europe for the MLS in February, joining Chicago Fire for $8 million, making him the club's most expensive player in history.

On Saturday, he scored his first goal for The Fire Men in Red in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. The attacker dispatched a second-half penalty to open his account for Ezra Hendrickson's side, having drawn a blank in his first four games.

You can watch the goal below:

The experienced attacker calmly slotted home the penalty. His yeam now sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, having made the best start to a campaign in 13 years.

Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri on an MLS mission

The former Liverpool man has proven European experience.

Swiss magician Xherdan Shaqiri commented on his huge move to Chicago Fire following his departure from Lyon.

He explained his departure from Peter Bosz's team, adding that the project Chicago Fire offered was too impressive to turn down. He told reporters (via AS):

"The league (MLS) is getting better and better. For me, it's a good league. I wanted to go away from France, and the opportunity came. George (Heitz), like I said before, we were always in touch and in contact with my brother, who is my agent."

He concluded:

"I was thinking a lot, of course, but George came with a big project, and I was really excited.”

Xherdan Shaqiri brings a ton of experience to the MLS team, having won big titles in Europe.

The 30-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League twice, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Shaqiri has also won the Premier League, and the Bundesliga and the Swiss League thrice.

Chicago Fire fans will be extremely excited following his arrival as they now have an experienced attacker with a proven pedigree and is a joy to watch.

They will look to continue their fine form where when they take on FC Dallas next Saturday.

