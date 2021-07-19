Anderson could have been the"best in the world" if it wasn't for his love of McDonald's: Former Manchester United star Rafael

Ex-Manchester United star Anderson could have been the best in the world if it wasn't for his love of takeaway burgers from McDonald's, claims former teammate Rafael da Silva.

Anderson retired last year at the age of 32 after a brief spell with Turkish club Adama Demispor. Once regarded as the next wonder kid in world football, Anderson lifted the Champions League and four Premier League titles in eight seasons at Old Trafford. However, he couldn't really live up to his potential as an individual.

What did Rafael say about his former teammate?

Rafael Manchester United (image via Metro.com)

In his new joint autobiography with twin brother Fabio, Anderson's former teammate Rafael has linked the Brazilian's injury woes to fitness and weight issues. According to the right-back, this was exacerbated by his love for fast food.

Rafael revealed:

"We could be on the team coach and pass the services on the motorway, and Anderson would jump up impulsively and yell 'McDonald's, McDonald's.'"

Rafael claimed that the midfielder was good enough to be the best player in the world if he was more professional. However, inconsistency with his weight and diet led to an injury-ridden career at Old Trafford, limiting his potential as a footballer.

"He picked up a lot of big injuries, and then his problems with eating started to affect him. I will say something about Anderson – if he had been a more professional football player, he could have been the best in the world. I'm saying this with all seriousness. I don't know if he ever took anything seriously. He just loved life in such an easy and casual way," wrote Rafael.

A cracking career cut short by burgers: "We'd be on the team bus and I'd shout 'McDonald's'".

Rafael da Silva says in his autobiography that Anderson, his Manchester United team-mate, "could have been the best in the world if he had been more professional". pic.twitter.com/rhgp2OxZaK — Manuel Menacho (@MenachoManuel1) July 18, 2021

Anderson's Manchester United career

Anderson's career at the Theater of Dreams started on a dream note. Arriving from Porto in 2007, the 19-year-old midfielder bagged an impressive 38 appearances in his debut season, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Community Shield along the way.

As a Manchester United fan the 2007 summer window was pretty exciting. Tevez coming off the back of a great end to the season with West Ham, UCL winner Hargreaves and two wonderkids in Nani and Anderson — RogsFootball (@RogsFootball) July 14, 2021

This photo was taken during the Club World cup final in 2008



Anderson was 19

Rooney was 21

Ronaldo was 22

Rafael was 18

Nani was 20



They were so young but it never showed in their game... pic.twitter.com/47EaTHH1c1 — 👑 David (@daveek10) July 18, 2021

Throwback to this iconic interview between Cristiano Ronaldo & Anderson. 😂



pic.twitter.com/oWtt3MrFdK — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) November 6, 2020

Throwback to this legendary interview.



Reporter: “Who is the best player in the world ever?”



Rio Ferdinand: “For me the best player in the world ever.... Diego Maradona”



Cristiano Ronaldo: “Me”



Anderson: “My name is Maradona” 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/zFuTGgWVg9 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 25, 2019

Anderson did remain a vital part of the squad for a few seasons, but a string of injuries pushed him down the pecking order. Following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, he became a regular on the bench, never replicating his earlier form.

Unable to secure regular minutes under both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, Anderson served a brief loan spell at Fiorentina. He returned to Brazil and joined Internacional on a free transfer in January of 2015 before retiring in September of 2020 after a spell with Adana Demirspor.

Anderson racked up 181 games for United between 2007 and 2015, recording nine goals and 21 assists along the way.

The Sunshine Kids, the autobiography of Rafael and Fabio Da Silva, published by Pitch Publishing, is out now.

