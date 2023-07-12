Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure claims he always feared coming up against Chelsea legend

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has admitted that he always feared facing off against Chelsea icon Didier Drogba during his time in the Premier League.

Toure is regarded as one of the best all-round midfielders in Premier League history. The Ivorian became a fan favorite during his eight years with City, winning the title on three occasions.

There aren't many players who had much joy when up against Toure but he admits that he didn't like clashing with his fellow countryman Drogba. The Chelsea legend was a menace throughout his playing career in England. He bagged 104 goals in 254 league appearances, with five of them coming in 15 games versus City.

Toure has lauded his compatriot by explaining why he was so fearful of the former Blues frontman. He said (via ESPN):

"The guy who I always feared to play against was him (Drogba). For me, his header was more strong than his shot."

Drogba's heading abilities are perhaps unmatched in Premier League history. However, his most iconic one came in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final when he rose highest to score a vital equalizer for the west Londoners against Bayern Munich.

The Ivorian would then score the winning penalty in a 4-3 shootout win at the Allianz Arena to clinch the Blues' first Champions League trophy. It was one of many memorable moments during Drogba's illustrious career.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Mauricio Pochettino (right) heaps praise on Pep Guardiola (left).

Mauricio Pochettino has given his first press conference as Chelsea manager and took time to praise his Spanish counterpart, Pep Guardiola. The Argentine coach lauded the Manchester City boss for his accomplishments at the Etihad (via Manchester Evening News):

"I want to congratulate Pep [Guardiola] on what he has achieved with Manchester City. It's amazing to see a club gain so much stability with the tools from the manager. Chelsea in the last 10, 12 or 15 years have enjoyed a similar achievement."

Guardiola guided City to a continental treble last season, becoming just the second club in English football to achieve the feat. The Spaniard has now won five league titles during his seven years with the Cityzens.

Pochettino is urging his new side to use City as a blueprint for them to achieve similar success:

"Now, we need to believe that we can also create great things. It’s going to be tough but we need to believe we can compete with a team like Manchester City."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is tasked with revitalizing a beleaguered Chelsea side. They finished 12th in the league last season, 45 points off Guardiola's City.

