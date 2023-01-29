Former Manchester United defender hands in transfer request amid interest from Tottenham - Reports

Former Manchester United defender and Tottenham target Chris Smalling has handed in a transfer request at Roma. According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the player has asked to leave the club.

The report believes that while a move for the player could occur in January, he could leave in the summer as his contract expires. He is unlikely to sign an extension, as reported by Sky Italy in December.

The defender prefers to stay at Stadio Olimpico but is doubtful as Smalling is looking for a two-year deal, while Roma is hesitant to provide that offer to the 33-year-old.

Along with Tottenham, Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in the player. Smalling completed a move to Roma from Manchester United in 2019 after not getting enough playing time.

His career has undergone a resurgence in Italy and he has become one of the most important players for manager Jose Mourinho. He was a key influence behind the Giallorossi's UEFA Conference League victory last season, keeping six clean sheets along the way.

Since arriving at Roma three and a half years ago, Smalling has made 121 appearances for the Serie A club. He has made 25 appearances, scoring three goals this season.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will be hopeful of adding the defender to his squad to bolster his defense. The Spurs have been leaky at the back this season, conceding 31 goals, which is the sixth-worst record in the league. It remains to be seen if they can persuade the player to return to England.

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Tottenham striker

Harry Kane could extend his stay in North London.

Tottenham are 'optimistic' of extending star striker Harry Kane. This comes after Manchester United and Bayern Munich was linked with the player. Kane has just 18 months left on his contract with Spurs, but Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany reports that the Spurs are confident they can reach an agreement with Kane.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News News #Kane : More talks between Tottenham/agent took place. Been told that Tottenham is „very optimistic“ now that Kane will extend beyond 2024. Bayern and #MUFC should have „no chance“. Bayern don’t give up hope but the bosses are more & more pessimistic. #COYS @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❗️News #Kane: More talks between Tottenham/agent took place. Been told that Tottenham is „very optimistic“ now that Kane will extend beyond 2024. Bayern and #MUFC should have „no chance“. Bayern don’t give up hope but the bosses are more & more pessimistic. #COYS @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/HjynzAcgaT

Kane has made his loyalty to Spurs well-known but has been continuously linked with a move away.

Manchester United are looking to add a striker to their ranks with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. They have signed Wout Weghorst from Besiktas for a short-term loan but are expected to make a big splash on the position in the summer. Players like Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen along with Harry Kane are believed to be possible options.

