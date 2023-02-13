Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba deemed 'big problem' for Juventus as he hasn't made a single appearance for Serie A club

Juventus legend Marco Tardelli has labeled former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba a big problem as he is still to make an appearance at the Allianz Stadium. The Frenchman rejoined the Old Lady after his summer contract with the Red Devils expired.

However, Pogba, 29, has endured an injury-ridden campaign, sidelined with several issues, including a meniscus problem that required surgery. This saw the former Red Devils miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France.

The French midfielder is yet to make a competitive appearance for Juventus this season. He seemed to be returning to fitness in February. However, he suffered another injury blow, much to the frustration of Massimiliano Allegri.

Paul Pogba has infuriated those behind the scenes at Juve and the Allianz Stadium faithful by going on a skiing holiday in December despite his injury-plagued season. He posted pictures of himself on the slopes on social media to make matters worse.

Juventus great Tardelli has lambasted the Frenchman for the holiday trip and reckons he is a big problem for Allegri. He said 90 Minuto:

"He is a problem for the Bianconeri now, especially when he’s off skiing. Pogba hasn’t played football since April 2022, when he was still at Manchester United."

Pogba featured 27 times across competitions in his final campaign at Old Trafford, scoring one goal and providing nine assists. However, injuries were also a problem during his time at Manchester United. Tardelli added:

“He is now a problem for Juve, we don’t know when he’ll return or what he intends to do. Pogba goes off skiing while his teammates are there battling against huge issues."

Tardelli then touched on Paul Pogba's knee surgery, claiming that he only went under the knife because of the FIFA World Cup:

“He doesn’t have knee surgery when the club asks, but only when he decides, because he’s worried about the World Cup with France. Now Pogba is a big problem that the Bianconeri need to resolve. This whole situation also shows how Juventus don’t have very clear ideas on their general direction.”

Paul Pogba signed a four-year deal with Juventus last summer. He is on wages of £170,000 (€191.615) a week, per Salary Sport.

Paul Pogba wanted to hold talks with new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag before leaving

Paul Pogba was open to staying with the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba's contract was set to expire last summer when Ten Hag was announced as the Red Devils' new manager in April. Reports claim that he wanted to hold talks with the Dutch coach and was open to staying with United.

He returned to the Red Devils in 2016 from Juve for a then-world record €105 million (£89.5m). The Frenchman's price tag became an issue as his performances were constantly scrutinized. His fitness issues during his time at the Premier League club were problematic as he was sidelined for large portions of his United spell. The midfielder managed 39 goals and 53 assists in 233 appearances.

He left Manchester United for a second time last summer after six years at Old Trafford. However, his return to the Old Lady has been a disappointing one thus far.

Poll : 0 votes