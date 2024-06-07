Former Manchester United star explains why he rejected chance to join Inter Miami despite talks with Lionel Messi

Former Manchester United star Marcos Rojo has revealed why he gave up the chance to join Inter Miami despite discussing it with Lionel Messi. He mentioned that he held talks with his former Argentina teammate regarding a potential transfer to Miami before the beginning of their 2024 campaign.

The Argentine defender said to Radio La Red (via GOAL) that despite talking to Lionel Messi, he wasn't convinced to leave Boca Juniors. He had recently renewed his contract as well, which runs until 2025.

“Leo called me, it’s not like it was just anyone or an intermediary, no one. I spoke with Leo Messi, who told me about the possibility of going to Inter. Imagine what that means for any footballer. The truth is I was not convinced to leave Boca, I had recently renewed." Rojo said.

Trending

Rojo also mentioned that he spoke to Boca Juniors president Roman Riquelme before finally making the decision to stay.

"The only thing I did was communicate with Roman (Riquelme) to tell him about the situation and to tell him that if he needed me here I was going to stay. I wasn’t convinced to leave, I didn’t want to leave. If he told me that he needed me here for this year, I was 100% convinced to continue in Boca and I want to continue doing it.” he added.

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo played together in the Argentina national team between 2011 to 2019. They shared the pitch in 45 games combining for two goals.

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria could reportedly join Inter Miami

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Although Marcos Rojo rejected the chance to join Messi in Inter Miami, the latter could reunite with one of his other Argentina teammates in Florida soon. According to A Bola, Benfica star Angel Di Maria will soon join Leo in Inter Miami.

As per the report, Di Maria will first return to his boyhood club Rosario Central in Argentina on a six-month deal. He will then move to the United States to sign for Inter Miami.

The Argentine's current contract with Porto ends this summer and he is reportedly not looking to extend it. Di Maria will also retire from international duties after the 2024 Copa America.

His wife and children will reportedly move to Miami this summer to get more time to settle in the new country. The former Real Madrid star will then travel to join the Herons in January 2025, reuniting with Lionel Messi.

Prior to that, we'll watch Messi and Di Maria link up as they represent Argentina together for the last time in the Copa America.