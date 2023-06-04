Former Manchester United star names five players the Red Devils must offload this summer

Former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath has opined that the Red Devils must get rid of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Fred, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof this summer.

The Old Trafford outfit lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley in their last game of the season on Saturday (June 3). Hence, their first campaign under Erik ten Hag ended with a top-four finish and one trophy - the EFL Cup.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the FA Cup, many believe Manchester United are on the right track under Ten Hag. The Red Devils are determined to build on the progress they made in the 2022-23 season.

McGrath, though, feels the English giants must offload certain players first to continue their development. Hence, the former player reckons Ten Hag has a huge task ahead of him this summer.

"United are now in a bind," McGrath wrote in his Sunday World column. "Did you see the stuff in the paper last week, which no one has denied, about Harry Maguire looking for money to leave United? Erik ten Hag has a huge job during the summer."

McGrath continued:

"He must move on four or five players who are on long contracts and big bucks at United and who will not want to go elsewhere for less money. Who can blame a professional for that? But those players’ days at United are done."

The former Manchester United star went on to name Maguire, Martial, Fred, McTominay and Lindelof as the players the Red Devils need to offload. McGrath, though, is aware that getting rid of all five players in one summer is not easy.

"Lads like Anthony Martial, Fred, Scott McTominay (even though he somehow almost saved the day at Wembley with his late effort) and Victor Lindelof must join Maguire in moving on," McGrath added. "They must leave and be replaced by better quality players if United are to get back to being challengers. for the Premier League and the Champions League. It is a massive overhaul for Ten Hag to undertake."

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag's side will pay heed to McGrath's advice and offload them ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Do players mentioned by Paul McGrath have futures at Manchester United?

Harry Maguire, 30, started in Manchester United's defeats against Brighton and Brentford in their first two games under Erik ten Hag. However, he quickly fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford and made only five Premier League starts for the side after December. There have been claims that the Red Devils are prepared to pay him £10 million compensation to offload him this summer.

Anthony Martial bagged nine goals and three assists from 29 games across competitions for Ten Hag's side in the 2022-23 season. However, the forward missed over 30 games across competitions due to various injuries. He is also set to enter the final year of his contract with the club.

Fred has featured regularly under Ten Hag, making 56 appearances across competitions and contributing towards 12 goals. However, the Brazilian, whose deal ends in June 2024, performances often leave much to be desired. He has also emerged as a target for Fulham ahead of the summer.

Like Fred, Victor Lindelof has also been a regular for Manchester United under the Dutchman. He played 35 games across competitions for the side in the 2022-23 season. The Swede's future at Old Trafford, though, is uncertain as his deal ends next year.

Scott McTominay, meanwhile, has been associated with Manchester United since the age of five. The Scot had made over 200 appearances for the club, but is often linked with a move away. Newcastle United were credited with an interest in him in January and could step up their interest this summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes