Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba likes controversial reel slamming Jack Grealish’s performances after costing £100m

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has seemingly liked a post slandering Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish's performances.

The former Aston Villa man came to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2021 for a reported £100 million. He has since failed to stamp his authority as one of the brightest wide players in the English top flight.

The England international played 36 matches across competitions in the recently concluded season, bagging just three goals and as many assists. Pointing this out, a podcaster slammed the 28-year-old's performances in a clip, which Pogba has seemingly liked (via @TheRondoMedia).

Expand Tweet

Pogba was signed by Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 for a hefty €105 million. While he was at Old Trafford, the midfielder often came under criticism for his performances not living up to his price tag.

During his time with the Red Devils, Pogba made 233 appearances across competitions, bagging 39 goals and 48 assists from a deep-lying midfield role. Meanwhile, Grealish has played a total of 125 matches for the Cityzens, bagging just 14 goals and 18 assists.

The Manchester City man's poor output is certainly a cause for concern for manager Pep Guardiola. Grealish now also has the likes of Jeremy Doku to contend with for a place on the left flank.

Pogba is currently serving a four-year ban after failing a doping test earlier in the year.

Pep Guardiola backs Jack Grealish to bounce back after disappointing performances this season

Jack Grealish

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backed Jack Grealish to bounce back after a disappointing 2023/24 season. The winger started just 10 Premier League matches amid competition from Jeremy Doku.

On certain occasions, Guardiola left out both wide players, allowing Phil Foden to occupy the space on the left. However, backing Grealish to come back strong, the Spanish tactician said (via BBC Sport):

"He will be back. He's struggled this season and Jeremy has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I'm pretty sure."

Although Guardiola praised Grealish's performances in 2022/23, the attacker only produced five goals in 50 matches across competitions.

With three years left on his deal, it could be time for Grealish to consider moving away from Manchester City for regular game time.