Former Newcastle United player banned from every stadium in England after fight with Chelsea fans

Former Newcastle United player Andy Ferrell has now been banned from every football stadium in England for three years for his part in a brawl with Chelsea fans.

Ferrell was part of Newcastle United's esteemed youth academy and signed his first professional contract under the legendary Sir Bobby Robson.

According to the Daily Star, he notably faced off with some Blues fans outside the Black and White Bull pub near St James' Park. Chaos erupted just before Newcastle United's match against Chelsea on November 12 last year, as a brawl between opposing fans unfolded outside the pub. Northumbria Police quickly initiated an investigation, resulting in four men, including Ferrell, receiving football ban orders.

Although Ferrell never reached his full potential with the Magpies, he continued playing in the lower leagues. However, his career took a turn for the worse as he grappled with a gambling addiction and ended up in legal trouble. In a candid interview with The Chronicle, Ferrell admitted (via Daily Star):

"I'm not a criminal, I'm just a normal lad. I got caught up in that and now it's something I have got to live with. I have made a mistake, there's no one else to blame, but I want to get my life back on track. Until the day I die, Newcastle United and football will be my life."

As his football career declined and his earnings dwindled, Ferrell became involved in a scheme to supply cocaine for quick cash to support his gambling habit:

"I didn't think of the consequences. I just saw a way to get some money for a bet. It was always about the gambling. There were no financial gains for me. It was just to put that next bet on. It wasn't about the drugs. I have never taken drugs in my life."

In 2012, Ferrell joined the Northern League Club Bedlington Terriers. But in 2013, just hours after scoring for the non-league side, he was arrested, charged, and convicted of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Ferrell was sentenced to four years in prison in June 2013, serving two years in Durham jail before being moved to an open prison in North Yorkshire and eventually released on license.

Other people who received bans after the incident between Newcastle and Chelsea fans

In addition to Ferrell, three other individuals received bans: Thomas Jennison, 21, from North Shields; Ryan Walton, 32, from Blakelaw; and Liam Webster, 39, from Kenton.

Detective Inspector Gilliant Beecroft of Northumbria Police expressed satisfaction with the banning orders imposed on the four men (via Chronicle Live):

"This type of violent incident will simply not be tolerated. We hope that the banning orders handed down act as a warning to anyone thinking of taking part in disorder. You will be identified and brought before the courts to face the consequences of your actions."

