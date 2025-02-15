Former PL referee surprised by one key Chelsea decision involving Enzo Fernandez in 3-0 loss to Brighton

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has opened up on a controversial incident from Chelsea's game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues locked horns with the Seagulls in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium on Friday, February 14.

The two sides had met earlier in the FA Cup last weekend, where Brighton had picked up a 2-1 win to knock the London giants out of the tournament. Chelsea were looking for revenge on Friday but fell behind to a Kaoru Mitoma strike in the 27th minute.

However, Enzo Fernandez soon headed home from Malo Gusto's cross to draw his side level. Unfortunately, the goal was ruled out, with referee Chris Kavanagh rewarding a free kick to the home side for Fernandez's push on Joel Veltman.

Interestingly, Brighton went 2-0 ahead almost immediately through Yankuba Minteh. The Gambian scored his second of the night in the 63rd minute to help his team pick up a 3-0 win.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett said that he was surprised by Kavanagh's decision to rule out Fernandez's goal.

“I was surprised that referee Chris Kavanagh ruled out the Chelsea goal for an alleged push. Given what we see inside the penalty area, with the holding, the pulling, the pushing, there hardly seemed to be sufficient force for the Brighton player to go down in the way that he did,” said Hackett.

Enzo Maresca's team will next face Aston Villa at Villa Park on February 22.

How have Chelsea fared under Enzo Maresca this season?

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have blown hot and cold under Enzo Maresca this season and are currently fourth in the league table after 25 games. The Blues have won 12 and lost six so far, scoring 47 goals and conceding 34.

The London outfit are on a run of just three wins in their last 10 games in the league and could drop down to fifth depending on Manchester City's result against Newcastle United.

However, Chelsea have been impressive in Europe so far, winning all six games in the UEFA Conference League and reaching the knockout stages.

Unfortunately, Maresca's team have already bowed out of the FA Cup following last weekend's defeat. The Blues exited the EFL Cup last October, following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the Fourth Round.

The London giants have registered 21 wins in 37 games under Maresca so far, losing nine others and drawing seven fixtures. They have scored 87 goals and conceded 45.

