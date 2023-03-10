Former PSG president claims Parisians shouldn't be considered a 'big club' despite Ligue 1 dominance

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Michel Denisot recently claimed that the Parisiana should not be considered a big club despite their dominance in Ligue 1.

Speaking on France2's Telematin, Denisot said that the team need to win the UEFA Champions League to establish their status as a European giant. He said (h/t Canal Supporters):

“It has become a gigantic club, a huge company anyway, but not yet a big club, Because to be a great club, you must win the Champions League. But it’s a huge business that is meant to earn it. So for now, it’s leveling off."

Denisot added:

“The coaches who leave are very good before they come and after, so the problem is not with them."

PSG were recently eliminated from the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich. The Parisians lost both legs of the tie. suffering a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

While Christophe Galtier's team hold a healthy eight-point lead atop Ligue 1, their lack of success on the European circuit has made people become sceptical about the Parisians' big-game pedigree.

Former PSG star lambasts Lionel Messi after Parisians' Champions League defeat

Jerome Rothen ripped Lionel Messi apart after PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League.

While Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 16 assists this season, Rothen believes the Argentine disappears in the games that matter.

He told RMC Sport:

“Messi, we don't want it! He doesn't want to get involved in this club! He says he's 'acclimatised' now, but what are you acclimatised to?! You scored 18 goals or 16 assists this year against Angers and Clermont? But in the matches that matter, you disappear!"

Rothen added:

“The joke is that we saw his matches at the World Cup, I saw his movements, how he invested himself. I don't mind it, considering it's the national team jersey, a separate thing, but hey, respect the club in the capital a little, which allows you to maintain a status and salary."

He concluded:

"Only PSG could give him that and, obviously, PSG fell at his feet because they thought Messi was going to make us win [the Champions League]. But he doesn't win us anything!”

The Parisians will return to action on March 11 at Brest in Ligue 1.

