Former PSG star makes bold Neymar claims ahead of Le Classique against Marseille

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Pauleta feels it is a shame that Neymar will not be available to face Olympique Marseille this weekend. However, he believes it will give other players a chance to shine for the Parisians.

PSG bounced back from a three-match losing streak with a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille last weekend. They will now be hopeful of regaining their momentum in the coming games.

The task, though, will certainly not be easy for Christophe Galtier and Co. as they have a big match coming up. They are scheduled to face Marseille away from home in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 26.

The stakes are high as the two French giants go head-to-head in what will be the third La Classique of the season. Marseille are notably only five points behind the Parisians on the league table.

PSG will thus be keen to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win in the six-pointer. However, they will be without star forward Neymar for their trip to Stade Velodrome this weekend.

The Brazil international has been ruled out of the game after suffering an ankle ligament injury against Lille. He could be sidelined for as long as four weeks, according to reports.

Pauleta has now expressed his disappointment at the forward's unavailability to face Marseille. The former striker believes the Parisians need game-changers like the 31-year-old in games of such magnitude. He told a press conference [via Diario AS]:

“PSG have players like Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe. It's a pity for us as fans that Neymar won't be there [against Marseille] because these are players who make the difference in a match and who are different from all the others."

Pauleta went on to hail the former Barcelona superstar as a 'phenomenon', but feels his absence will give other players a chance to impress. He added:

"It will be an opportunity for other players. It is a classic that everyone wants to play. Neymar is a phenomenon and we don't know if he will also be able to be in the Champions League match."

How has Neymar fared for PSG this season?

The Brazilian has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the French giants this season. He found the back of the net 18 times and provided 17 assists for his teammates in those matches.

It is worth noting that he scored the win for PSG in their 1-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1 earlier this season. It remains to be seen if Galtier's side can repeat the trick without him this time.

