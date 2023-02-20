PSG receive massive injury blow as Neymar Jr likely to miss UCL clash against Bayern - Reports

PSG superstar Neymar is likely to miss the second leg of the Parisians' UEFA Champions League tie with Bayern Munich due to an ankle injury, according to Le Parisien.

After losing consecutive matches, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) returned to winning ways against Lille on Sunday, February 19. A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Neymar and Lionel Messi saw them earn a 4-3 victory.

Although Les Parisiens claimed a much-needed win, the match only added to Christophe Galtier's woes. Neymar was notably stretchered off during the match after he twisted his ankle.

In a statement issued after the game, PSG revealed that initial scans did not reveal a fracture in the Brazilian's ankle. The statement said:

"Victim of a sprained ankle during the match against Lille, Neymar underwent an MRI today [Saturday; ed.]. This does not reveal a fracture. A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours."

However, further tests have shown that the 31-year-old has suffered partial tears to his ligament. He is thus expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, according to the aforementioned source.

The former Barcelona superstar is likely to miss the second leg of the Parisians' Champions League Round of 16 tie with Bayern, as per the report. It will prove to be a huge blow to the team's chances of turning around the 1-0 scoreline.

It is worth noting that former Santos star has struggled with his fitness since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He missed the team's Ligue 1 matches against Montpellier and Toulouse earlier this month.

The forward is now set for another spell on the sidelines and it remains to be seen how many games he will miss. Les Parisiens have an important clash with title contenders Marseille coming up before their trip to Munich.

Kylian Mbappe wishes PSG teammate Neymar a speedy recovery

There have been claims that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are at odds with each other at PSG. However, the Frenchman notably took to social media to extend his support to his attacking partner after he injured his ankle at the weekend. He wrote on Instagram:

"Stay strong. All the team waiting for you very soon. Let's go bro."

The availability of PSG's celebrated front three was tipped to be key to their hopes of beating Bayern in Germany. However, it appears Galtier and Co. would have to do with the Brazilian in Munich.

