"Let's go bro" - Kylian Mbappe sends message to Neymar after PSG superstar goes off injured

Kylian Mbappe has taken to social media to extend his support to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Neymar Jr., who was stretchered off against LOSC Lille at the weekend.

PSG put an end to their abysmal three-match losing streak with a 4-3 win against Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 19. Neymar and Lionel Messi scored a goal each, while Kylian Mbappe netted a brace.

However, the match gave further headaches to Les Parisiens manager Christophe Galtier, with more players suffering injuries. Neymar was stretchered off in the 51st minute after twisting his ankle. Earlier in the match, left-back Nuno Mendes had to be substituted with a knee problem.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has expressed his sympathy for his PSG teammate on social media. Despite constant claims of a rift between the two, the Frenchman wished his attacking partner a speedy recovery. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"Stay strong Neymar Jr. All the team waiting for you very soon. Let's go bro."

The Brazil international has notably since undergone an MRI scan and does not appear to have suffered a fracture. Further tests, though, will be carried out to understand the extent of the injury, according to a statement issued by the club.

Neymar later shared Kylian Mbappe's story on his own Instagram and thanked the 24-year-old for his support.

PSG will be sweating over Neymar's fitness

Galtier will now be sweating over the fitness of the 31-year-old ahead of a set of important fixtures for PSG. The Parisians are scheduled to face title contenders Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 next Sunday, February 26.

The French giants will then face Nantes in the league before returning to action in the UEFA Champions League. They will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on March 8.

Galtier and Co. face the risk of crashing out of the European competition as they lost 1-0 in the first leg. They will be hopeful that the Brazilian can regain full fitness before their trip to Munich.

It is worth noting that the team was also without Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches due to injury for their match against Lille.

Kylian Mbappe is in fine form

PSG have struggled for form since the turn of the year, although they remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table. They have only won six of their 12 matches in all competitions this year.

They were largely affected by Kylian Mbappe's unavailability in several of those games. Four of their defeats in recent weeks came when the FIFA World Cup winner was not in the starting line-up.

Galtier's side look much stronger when the forward is in the line-up, as seen against Lille on Sunday. His availability will be a huge factor in the team's hopes of overturning their result against Bayern.

Poll : 0 votes