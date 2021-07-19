Former star says Max Allegri will have to use aging duo carefully at Juventus

Former Juventus star Fabio Cannavaro has said that the defensive duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are not eternal, so manager Max Allegri will have to use them cleverly next season.

Despite having a combined age of 70, Chiellini and Bonucci were crucial for Italy as they lifted their second ever European Championship nearly a week ago.

The two centre-backs are expected to link up once again next season for Juventus, but Fabio Cannavaro has warned Allegri that they will need to be used smartly because of their age.

"Giorgio and Leo were very good. But Chiellini is 36 and Bonucci 34. They cannot be eternal. It is valid for Italy and also for Juventus.

"If the Juventus club manages Chiellini and Bonucci well, saving them several matches, they will still be an added value. Otherwise the risks will be greater," Cannavaro said.

Cannavaro says De Ligt will have to be patient and has the potential to be the best in the world at Juventus

Cannavaro was the best defender in the world in 2006 when he led Italy to the World Cup and moved to Real Madrid.

The Italian has backed Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt to keep working hard at Juventus to eventually become one of the best in the world.

"If I were with him for a coffee I would tell him to stay calm and keep working. A little bit what he is doing: they tell me he is a great professional.

"De Ligt has considerable means. He is young. Trust me: he is in the right place and will become one of the best defenders in the world."

De Ligt hasn’t had an easy start to his Juventus career since his mega-money move from Ajax in 2019. With Chiellini and Bonucci doing exceedingly well for the national team, Allegri will be tempted to use them in as many games as possible.

It remains to be seen if De Ligt will be Allegri’s preferred option at the heart of the Juventus defense next season.

