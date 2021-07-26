Former winger wants Manchester City to sign Chelsea star instead of Harry Kane

Former City and West Ham United winger Trevor Sinclair wants Manchester City to sign Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham instead of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Sports Bible), Trevor Sinclair believes Manchester City would be better off signing Chelsea's Tammy Abraham would be available at a much lower price than Harry Kane, who may cost close to £150 million. Moreover, Guardiola would be able to work on the younger Abraham and mould him into a world-class player. Sinclair said:

"He's a young enough player, and with Pep Guardiola's coaching ability and the teammates around him, he'll be a top player. The season he had at Aston Villa and then he went back to Chelsea and did very well."

Trevor Sinclair also said that the Chelsea academy graduate is a natural finisher and could be an interesting signing for Man City if he goes to the Etihad, noting:

"He's a handful, his pace, he looks to stretch the lines; he's a finisher. No player's perfect, especially at 22 or 23, but there's a lot of growth there with Tammy. He'd be someone I'd be very interested to see at Manchester City."

Trevor Sinclair says he would rather Manchester City spend £40m on Tammy Abraham than £150m to sign Harry Kane.https://t.co/tvO9FTrEMR — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 26, 2021

Sinclair criticises Manchester City for their interest in Harry Kane despite his price tag

Sinclair is not happy with Manchester City for their pursuit of Harry Kane, who would command a huge transfer fee. According to the 48-year-old, signing Kane for a huge price could 'kill' the sport. Sinclair said:

"It just goes against my principles of what I think about the club. Honestly, it really does. I just don't want to see the club going out there and spending that ridiculous amount of money to bring one player in. That just kills it then. You might as well pack up."

🤔 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗿: “I would start Tammy Abraham at #MCFC, he’s a top player.”



💰 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐞: “Would you rather sign Tammy for £40m or Kane for £150m?”



📝 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗿: “I would rather sign Tammy!” @Trevor8Sinclair doesn’t want to see Man City spend £160m on Harry Kane. ❌ pic.twitter.com/lPuOJCrprK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 26, 2021

Chelsea and Manchester City need attacking reinforcements

Both Chelsea and Manchester City are in need of a centre-forward. The Premier League champions need to replace their record goalscorer Sergio Agüero, while Chelsea need to do likewise with Timo Werner after his unimpressive performances last season.

Manchester City are favourites to sign Harry Kane this summer in a deal that could exceed £100 million. Chelsea, meanwhile, are targeting Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Despite Chelsea and Manchester City's lofty ambitions, both teams haven't made any new signings thus far.

