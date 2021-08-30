Formula 1 legend fuels speculations surrounding Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid 

Formula 1 legend and current Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso has fuelled new speculations surrounding Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid after the driver posted a picture of Paris' map on his Instagram page.

In his Instagram story, Fernando Alonso teases Real Madrid fans by suggesting he is there to have a look at Kylian Mbappe. The two-time Formula 1 champion captioned the post as:

“Over here, let’s see how the #Kylian thing turns out.”

You can check out the story here.

It is worth noting that Fernando Alonso was made an honorary member of Real Madrid back in 2017. The 40-year-old Formula 1 driver now has a lot of Los Blancos supporters excited by suggesting Kylian Mbappe's move to the Bernabeu could be closer than ever.

📸| F1 legend & honorary Real Madrid member Fernando Alonso on his Instagram: “Over here, let’s see how the #Kylian thing turns out.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/XTLkhgbefa — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 30, 2021

Real Madrid have been chasing Kylian Mbappe all summer and it looks like a deal could happen before the summer transfer window ends. Los Blancos seem to be in a position to afford Mbappe this summer after seeing Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leave that freed up some wage budget.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen to make Kylian Mbappe his latest 'Galactico' signing before the transfer window slams shut.

Real Madrid desperate to land Kylian Mbappe before the end of the window

Real Madrid seem desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe in the remaining few hours of the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are now considering raising the bid for Kylian Mbappe to a monstrous €200 million.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid have already made a bid of €170 million plus €10 million add-ons for the 22-year-old forward. However, the Los Blancos are now preparing another deal of €170 million plus €30 million add-ons in case PSG turn down their first offer.

Kylian Mbappe has already informed PSG about his intentions to leave the Ligue 1 giants for Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has entered the final year of his PSG contract and has made it clear that he does not wish to pen a new deal.

If Real Madrid fail to land Mbappe before the end of the transfer window, Los Blancos could negotiate a pre-contract with the former Monaco forward in January. It will see Mbappe join Real Madrid on a free transfer come next summer.

As things stand, Real Madrid have no competition hindering their chances of signing Kylian Mbappe, be it this summer or next.

Real Madrid are considering raising their offer for Kylian Mbappe to €200m in the next two hours. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee