FPL 2021-22 Tips - Arsenal- What to Expect and Whom to Invest in?

Despite their recent fumble, Arsenal youngsters are hot property in the FPL. Even after their latest defeat to Manchester City, Arsenal are still playing their best football this season. They were poor at the beginning but Mikel Arteta's young brigade has turned their season around. They are one of the top contenders to finish in one of the Champions League places.

Why Invest in Arsenal in FPL?

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Investing in Arsenal will now pay off due to the following reasons-

Good defensive record - After Manchester City (11), Arsenal has the highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season (9). This indicates that Arsenal's defenders and their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are in really good form and they have the capacity to secure more clean sheets. Easy Fixtures - After Arsenal's next match against Tottenham, they have some easy fixtures in Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford and Watford. There is a good scope of securing more FPL points against these teams and they would be crucial for Arsenal's charge for the Champions League places. Good form - Arsenal are in tremendous form in the league, winning four of their last five matches. They are currently in fourth position in the table and this form is likely to continue in the coming matches.

Whom to Invest in?

Norwich City v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka (Midfielder, £6.4m) - Bukayo Saka is one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League. He has been Arsenal's knight in shining armor, leading the charge for Champions League places. He has scored six goals and assisted another four, amassing a total of 93 points so far this season. His incredible performances helped Arsenal's ascent up the league table. He also scored in their last match in the defeat against Manchester City. Kieran Tierney (Defender, £4.9m) - Despite a slow start, he has been phenomenal this season as he helped Arsenal secured six clean sheets, scored a goal, and assisted three more. His 74-point haul in FPL is a tremendous output for a player worth only £4.9m. He also assisted Arsenal's only goal against Manchester City. Emile Smith Rowe (Midfielder, £6m) - He is in the best form of his life and has been playing incredibly well this season, scoring eight goals and assisting two more. Smith Rowe has secured his position in the Arsenal squad, scoring more points in FPL and having more goal contributions than the entirety of last season. Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper, £5.1m) - Ramsdale is one of the most dependable goalkeepers in FPL. He has the second-highest number of clean sheets (9) in the Premier League, so investing in him in FPL this season is pragmatic and sensible. Considering the defensive exploits of Arsenal in the League, Ramsdale is the ideal goalkeeper to keep in your FPL team. He is also incredibly cheap, with a price of only £5.1m.

Bright future for Arsenal

Arsenal v Sunderland - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Arsenal have one of the youngest squads in the entire league. Being young has its own disadvantages considering the lack of experience; however, it brings in a lot of energy to the squad. Arsenal's top talents like Saka, Smith Rowe and Ramsdale are all very young with the ages of 20, 21, and 23, respectively. Despite their lack of experience, they are a very popular choice amongst FPL managers.

Arsenal have an easy set of fixtures ahead. However, the only disadvantage is that they have two blank game weeks, something that all FPL should be aware of. But barring that, things are looking great for Arsenal in the league, and the only way is upwards and forward.

