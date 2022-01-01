The best players in FPL Gameweek 20

Gameweek 20 was a surprise for many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as both title-challengers Liverpool and Chelsea fumbled in the title race. This gave Manchester City more incentive to widen the gap between them and the second place.

Here is a look at the top 11 performers of this gameweek and how well they fared in Matchweek 20 of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Best goalkeeper in FPL Gameweek 20

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel deservedly was the highest-scoring player in the entire game week. His match-winning performance earned him a clean-sheet against Liverpool, which is almost a near-impossible task.

He made four saves against Liverpool, the most crucial being saving Mo Salah's penalty. He also has the highest number of saves in the entire league. Value - £4.8m; Points - 15

Best defenders in FPL Gameweek 20

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Daniel Amartey - Despite Leicester City's leaky defense, Daniel Amartey played brilliantly against Liverpool. Keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool, the second highest-scoring team in the league, is rare and an achievement in itself.

His FPL score of eight points is an incredible return for a player who is worth an astonishingly cheap £3.8m. Value - £3.8m; Points - 8

Tyrick Mitchell - He has impressed this season with Crystal Palace, and he played brilliantly, securing the clean sheet as Crystal Palace breezed past Norwich. In total, he has earned 56 points this season in FPL, which is an incredible return for a defender worth only £4.5m. Value - £4.5m; Points - 8

Marc Cucurella - Cucurella is having a decent season so far, winning 64 points in total this season, which is an incredible return for a player worth £5m. He played a crucial role in his side's draw against heavyweights Chelsea as he assisted Brighton's only goal.

His role in securing the draw against Chelsea was enough to win him 2 points as bonus. Value - £5m; Points - 8

Best midfielders in FPL Gameweek 20

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Jarrod Bowen - Jarrod Bowen and West Ham United, in general, are having an exceptional season. They have exceeded all expectations this season as they find themselves competing for a Champions League spot. Jarrod Bowen has played a critical role in West Ham's success.

In the match against Watford, he secured a hat-trick of assists. He is relatively affordable with a value of £6.6m and has secured 94 points in total. Value - £6.6m; Points - 14

Scott McTominay: So far, Scott McTominay has had a disappointing season. However, he has come back to form with a bang. He looked incredibly bright in the match against Burnley as he scored a goal and assisted another to win all three bonus points in the game.

Under Ralf Ragnick, McTominay seems more enthusiastic and more forward-minded, and we would love to see more of the same. Value - £5.4m; Points - 12

Phil Foden - Phil Foden rewarded those managers who trusted him in FPL despite him not starting in either of the last two matches. He was brilliant in their victory against Brentford as he assisted the only goal that day. So far, he has accumulated 73 points in total, scoring five goals and assisting another four. Value - £8.1m; Points - 11

Tomas Soucek - Tomas Soucek personally has had a quiet season in FPL so far despite West Ham United's fantastic season. But either way, his presence was vital in the West Ham side. They surpassed all expectations and are vying for a place in the Champions League.

Tomas Soucek performed well against Watford, scoring a goal in the 4-1 victory. Value - £5.7m; Points - 9

James Ward-Prowse - James Ward-Prowse has been on fire in his last three matches, where he racked up an incredible 31 points. Against Tottenham, he scored another goal to secure a valuable point for Southampton.

He was having a quiet season overall, but the floodgates started opening from Gameweek 17, and it hasn't closed yet. Value - £6.3m; Points - 9

Best forwards in FPL Gameweek 20

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Odsonne Edouard - Odsonne Edouard is the surprise player of the season. He was phenomenal in the match against Norwich as he scored a goal and assisted two more. Few FPL managers took an enormous gamble on Edouard, but it paid off handsomely for them. Value - £6.4m; Points - 14

Cristiano Ronaldo - This man requires no introduction. He has been at the summit of football for almost two decades. When most players retire at the ripe age of 36, he is still delivering match-deciding performances for Manchester United at the highest level.

In the 15 matches Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Premier League this season, he has scored eight goals and assisted three more. He was decisive against Burnley as he scored a goal and assisted another. He is a must-have in FPL. Value - £12.5m; Points - 12

