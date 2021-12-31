FPL 2021-22 Tips - Chelsea - What to expect and whom to invest in?

I am an optimistic person, but I am not going to lie to you. In FPL, this is not the right time to invest in Chelsea. They have three very difficult Gameweeks coming ahead, with matches against Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham. This is followed by two consecutive blank game weeks.

So far, they have had a good season with the second least number of goals conceded in the entire league. But, injury problems have plagued the team and things are not looking bright as they have tough fixtures ahead.

🗣️ Tuchel: "With Reece, he has a hamstring injury. Like always with muscle injuries, the exam is a bit later because the images are better if you wait a bit. The images will be later today, I guess, then we will know more about it."



#GW21 TEAM NEWS - CHELSEA
🗣️ Tuchel: "With Reece, he has a hamstring injury. Like always with muscle injuries, the exam is a bit later because the images are better if you wait a bit. The images will be later today, I guess, then we will know more about it."

Why should we not invest in Chelsea in FPL now?

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Investing in Chelsea in FPL is not a good choice due to the following reasons-

Poor recent performances - The festive period has not been festive at all for Chelsea players and their fans. They have slipped in the title race as they drew three games in their last four matches, losing crucial points. Drawing against teams like Brighton, Wolves, and Everton is not a desirable performance from a "title-challenging team" like Chelsea. They were lucky not to lose. The players disappointed in FPL to many managers' woes. Difficult fixtures ahead - To add woes to Chelsea fans, after their disappointing run of form, they are going to face the most difficult opponents in the Premier League. They are playing Liverpool, Manchester City, and a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspurs in their next three matchdays. Could they hold on to the title race, or would they collapse? Injury issues - Things could not get worse for Chelsea as many of their stars are out either injured or with Covid-19. The team's defensive backbone, like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, and Christensen, are all injured. So expect Chelsea to concede a few goals in the coming match weeks. FPL managers, don't forget to sell the injured players. Blank Gameweeks - They have two consecutive blank Gameweeks in Gameweek 24 and 25, which is a big red flag for FPL managers.

Whom to invest in?

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

I will not suggest investing in Chelsea players, but for FPL managers who love taking risks, here are a few suggestions.

Edouard Mendy - Mendy is one of the most reliable goalkeepers in FPL. Because injuries have plagued Chelsea, and they are playing difficult opponents, it is highly unlikely that he will be able to secure a clean sheet. But, as FPL managers know, if a team manages to secure a clean sheet against difficult opponents, the goalkeeper generally gets the bonus points. Mendy backers, you are taking a risky gamble, but if it pays off, he will reward you handsomely. Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £6.2m Romelu Lukaku - Lukaku is a proven goalscorer. And with his goal against Brighton, we can conclude that he is back in form. Chelsea players are prolific attackers, so they could score a goal or two despite difficult opponents. Although he is a bit on the pricier side, his goalscoring form is likely to continue. Position - Forward, Value - £11.5m Mason Mount - He has been the best Chelsea player this season and quite rightly so. He has scored 7 goals and has assisted 6 times. He is perhaps the most reliable player in the team right now. You could expect him to stand out in the matches against top oppositions. Position - Midfielder, Value - £7.7m

Although beware that Chelsea face Liverpool, Man City and Spurs next before two blanks



#CHEBHA SCOUT: 18 points across his last two appearances takes Romelu Lukaku (£11.5m) up to 1,209 points in #FPL Although beware that Chelsea face Liverpool, Man City and Spurs next before two blanks

Why am I pessimistic about Chelsea?

Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Chelsea have been brilliant this season and are second in the table. But they have fumbled, and that too in matches against easy opponents. I hope I am wrong, but considering their next three opponents' form, it will be incredibly difficult for Chelsea to chalk out a victory. Plus they have their injuries to deal with.

But there are positives to draw from this as well. Despite their injury problems, they managed not to lose any matches, which is a big positive. Tuchel is a brilliant manager, and I know that his genius will help Chelsea overcome this difficult period. After the blank Gameweeks are over, we could buy Chelsea players in FPL again because they have will have easy fixtures and much needed rest.

