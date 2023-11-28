"France vs Newcastle United", "Mbappe hattrick incoming" - Fans react as PSG name XI to face Newcastle in UCL fixture

Fans are excited to see PSG name striker Kylian Mbappe to face Newcastle United in a UEFA Champions League matchday five fixture at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (November 28).

Mbappe, 24, has been in fine recent form for the Parisians, bagging a goal and an assist in the 5-2 home win over Monaco in Ligue 1 on Friday. In his previous outing in club football, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner scored all three goals in the 3-0 league win at Stade Reims just before the international break.

The in-form Frenchman has expectedly been named by Luis Enrique in his starting XI to face the Magpies. It's pertinent to note that the Spaniard's side lost 4-1 in the reverse fixture on matchday two last month.

Nevertheless, fans expect Mbappe to be at his roaring best as the Parisians eye a place in the knockouts in a tight group. One foresees a hat-trick from the Frenchman, tweeting:

"mbappe hattrick incoming"

Another chimed in, referring to the all-French Parisians front-three of Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele:

"It's happening , PSG front 3 is looking like France versus Newcastle United"

Here are the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

With six points from four games, Enrique's side are second, a point behind Borussia Dortmund (7).

With all four teams in the fray for the knockouts and separated by three points, a win for fourth-placed Newcastle, albeit unlikely, will make for a very interesting matchday six in the group.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

PSG hitman Kylian Mbappe has made a rousing start to the season. In 16 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has netted an impressive 16 times and has also provided two assists.

Fourteen of those goals and both assists have come in 12 games in the league, where Enrique's side are atop the standings after 13 games. They will take a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League knockouts if they win at home to Newcastle.

Mbappe will look to improve his rather underwhelming tally of two goals in four Champions League outings this term. Ominously for Newcastle, both strikes came at home: in the 2-0 home win over Dortmund on matchday one and a 3-0 victory for AC Milan two matchdays later.