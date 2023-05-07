Frank Lampard heaps praises on 'classy' Chelsea star following 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Chelsea's interim manager Frank Lampard lauded defender Thiago Silva's longevity at the highest level after their 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, May 6.

Silva, 38, has been one of the most consistent performers for Chelsea this campaign. He was excellent against Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium as well. He made two clearances and two tackles and won four of his six duels.

Speaking after the game, caretaker manager Lampard lauded the Brazilian center-back, saying (via GOAL):

"Thiago is a credit in all aspects. He's a classy, brilliant player. His career says it. He's brilliant at looking after himself. At 38 or so, I was in the MLS at that point. I understand it. Especially as a centre-back to be playing in the Premier League. What he must be doing to his body!"

He added:

"He's also got a real great mind and he has a winning mentality so he would have been suffering a bit recently because he feels it, he wears it. He's a great reference point for the young centre-backs we have in the team around him. Again, nothing but praise for Thiago in all aspects."

Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020. He has been formidable since, making 114 appearances for the Blues. He has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, helping them keep eight clean sheets.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provides an update on Ben Chilwell's injury

The Blues finally put an end to their six-game losing run by beating Bournemouth 3-1 on Saturday. Conor Gallagher opened the scoring before Matias Vina equalized for the hosts. Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix both scored to secure a confidence-boosting win for Chelsea.

However, it was not all positive for Frank Lampard's side as left-back Ben Chilwell had to be replaced in the 75th minute due to an injury.

Speaking after the game, Lampard provided an update on the fullback's injury, saying (via Football.London):

"Hamstring. We don't know [if it's serious] but with a hamstring at this point of the season, it's a worry for the remaining games."

While Chilwell has been a key player for Chelsea, his injury record has been a concern for the club. He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season as well and has made just 30 senior appearances across competitions this season.

The Englishman also made just 13 appearances across competitions last season after suffering an ACL injury.

Poll : 0 votes