Frank Lampard hints at Mason Mount's departure from Chelsea amid links to Liverpool and Manchester United

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard has hinted that Mason Mount is going to leave the club in the summer with Liverpool and Manchester United chasing his signature.

Lampard was speaking ahead of the Blues' clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight (May 25). He was asked about speculation regarding Mount's future at the club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“In the old days it would be like: Why are you leaving, you shouldn’t… but in the modern day a lot of players are leaving, it’s just a shame that maybe we’ve got into a situation where it looks like it’s maybe happening now."

Mount, 24, has one year left on his contract with Chelsea but the two parties have failed to agree on a renewal. Liverpool appeared to be frontrunners to sign the England international but Manchester United are reportedly now favorites.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are the side that Mount is leaning towards joining if he does leave Stamford Bridge. Erik ten Hag is expected to make alterations to his midfield in the summer amid his side's return to Champions League football.

Mount has struggled for form this season, scoring just three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. However, this has coincided with the Blues' miserable campaign which has seen them linger midtable.

The English attacker was regarded as one of the Premier League's most creative midfielders before this season. He has scored 33 goals and contributed 37 assists in 195 games for Chelsea. Mount has been at Stamford Bridge his entire career and the west Londoners are his boyhood club.

Manchester United target Mason Mount likely played his last game for Chelsea

Mason Mount is set to say his goodbyes.

Mason Mount is currently nursing a pelvis injury which has seen him miss Chelsea's past six league games. This injury has seen him sit out the Blues' clash with Manchester United tonight.

The Englishman is also set to miss Lampard's side's last game of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday (May 28). That game takes place at Stamford Bridge and Mount will likely be saying his final goodbyes to supporters.

It is customary that Blues players do an end-of-season lap of honor after their final game of the campaign. Mason Mount will likely take part in this and say farewell to his boyhood club.

The English midfielder will be remembered fondly for his contributions to the west London club. He won the Champions League in 2021 as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2022.

However, Mount looks likely to remain in the Premier League and could come up against the Stamford Bridge outfit next season. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all in the race for his signature.

