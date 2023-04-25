Frank Lampard suggests Chelsea superstar has already played his last game for club amid fears of season-ending injury

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard has suggested that Mason Mount may have played his last game for the club.

Lampard said so ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday (April 26). The Blues host the Bees at Stamford Bridge amidst a difficult campaign.

However, Mount will not feature against Brentford, as he and Reece James have been ruled out for the rest of the season. Lampard confirmed their absence (via football.london):

"Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai won't be available tomorrow."

That means Mount, 24, may have played his last game for the Blues as he edges towards a Stamford Bridge exit. Reports claim that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the English attacker.

Mount has been in talks with Chelsea over a contract renewal. His current deal expires in 2024, but he wants to be placed among the highest earners at the club. The Blues are unwilling to meet his wage demands, so a departure looks likely.

The English midfielder has struggled for form this season and has lost his place in the starting lineup. He has scored just three goals and contributed six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Mount rose up the ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his senior debut in 2019. The West Londoners are his boyhood club, but he looks set to leave them in the summer.

Lampard lavishes praise on Chelsea's record signing Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has impressed at Chelsea.

Lampard was also asked about Enzo Fernandez's start to life at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder joined the Blues from Benfica in a club-record £106.8 million deal in January.

The caretaker boss lauded the Argentine, touching on the difficult circumstances Fernandez has had to endure during the early stages of his spell with the club. Lampard said (via the aforementioned source):

"Fantastic talent. A young player to achieve what he has in the footballing year has been amazing. To win the World Cup and earn a move to a club like Chelsea. It's been a difficult time to come here for him, and that will be a challenge but one that can make him better. His age, he needs help and support and will need time."

Lampard went as far to claim that Fernandez is the future of the club but urged for patience:

"I think he's the future of Chelsea, but we must also give him time to settle."

Fernandez has been a mainstay at the Blues since signing an eight-year contract in January. He has featured 15 times across competitions, providing two assists.

