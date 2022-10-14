"Fraud. Don't welcome him back" - Barcelona fans slam Lionel Messi for liking Lautaro Martinez's Instagram post after damaging Inter Milan draw 

Barcelona fans were not happy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi for liking Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez's recent Instagram post.

The Catalan club and the Nerazzurri played out a 3-3 draw in the UEFA Champions League at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Xavi Hernandez's team. However, Nicolo Barella brought the visitors level in the second half. Martinez gave his team the lead before Robert Lewandowski struck to bring the hosts level.

Robin Gosens' 89th minute goal was neutralized by Lewandowski's injury-time header.

The Catalan club are on the verge of exiting the competition's group stages for a second successive year. A win for Inter Milan in their next fixture against Viktoria Plzen will ensure Xavi's team's demotion to the UEFA Europa League.

However, fans' misery didn't end at the result. They were heartbroken to see former talisman Messi like Martinez's Instagram post after the game.

Here are some of the best reactions from Blaugrana fans:

BRIOCHE @LMJAR1 @BarcaUniversal Let’s be honest he probably wasn’t even paying attention to the post @BarcaUniversal Let’s be honest he probably wasn’t even paying attention to the post

Shyko.as⚖️ @Shykoass @BarcaUniversal Another proof that Messi does not feel sorry for Barcelona a club who made him who he is today and then later he broke the club and ran away , he is such a shameless traitor @BarcaUniversal Another proof that Messi does not feel sorry for Barcelona a club who made him who he is today and then later he broke the club and ran away , he is such a shameless traitor

#Z(_)B¥𓃵 @zuby_galaticos @BarcaUniversal That's for Laporta for not doing enough for Messi to stay. You know about all these levers and you allowed the GOAT leave your club @BarcaUniversal That's for Laporta for not doing enough for Messi to stay. You know about all these levers and you allowed the GOAT leave your club

Miliano ⚽️🐐🇦🇷 @DonMiliano10 @BarcaUniversal This is the picture he saw when he liked the post... not the one y'all posted stop trying to tare down a club legend, shameless fanbase @BarcaUniversal This is the picture he saw when he liked the post... not the one y'all posted stop trying to tare down a club legend, shameless fanbase https://t.co/KPUl7OAPfA

Ram ®️ @Ramrmonga national football team and good friend too. @BarcaUniversal So what did you expect Messi to do? 🤷🏻‍♂️ of course he will do that…Lautaro is his teammate in Argentinanational football team and good friend too. @BarcaUniversal So what did you expect Messi to do? 🤷🏻‍♂️ of course he will do that…Lautaro is his teammate in Argentina 🇦🇷 national football team and good friend too.

F4ST #RaphinhaOUT 🐍 @F4STFATI @BarcaUniversal This is what I mean when I say this guy was a mercenary @BarcaUniversal This is what I mean when I say this guy was a mercenary

Stormblessings @Stormblessings1 @BarcaUniversal It’s so funny that a player can dedicate his entire life to a club and the fans will turn on him because he liked his Argentina teammate’s Instagram post. Y’all are genuinely the most embarrassing people on the planet @BarcaUniversal It’s so funny that a player can dedicate his entire life to a club and the fans will turn on him because he liked his Argentina teammate’s Instagram post. Y’all are genuinely the most embarrassing people on the planet

Barca, meanwhile, find themselves in a dire situation. It looks highly unlikely that they will qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League unless something dramatic happens.

How will Barcelona's Champions League debacle affect Lionel Messi's chances of a return?

PSG superstar Lionel Messi is linked with a return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 as the Spanish club were unable to renew his contract after failing to comply with La Liga's wage cap rules. He joined PSG on a free transfer.

While he struggled in his first season at the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 games, the Argentine has found his feet this season. He has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 games so far this campaign.

However, his contract with the French club is set to expire in June and a return to his boyhood club could be on the cards.

The Catalan club are currently the league leaders in La Liga, with 22 points on the board from eight games. However, they have struggled in the UEFA Champions League yet again.

Messi's current club, PSG, meanwhile, are on their way to the knockout stages with eight points on the board from four games. With Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe combining with the Argentine legend, the Parisians have a real chance of lifting the trophy.

Whether Messi decides to leave the star studded PSG team and potentially hamper his chances of winning major trophies by returning to the struggling Barcelona side remains to be seen.

