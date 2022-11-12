"Fraudiola", "Guardiola can say a sweet good bye" - Manchester City fans want manager sacked after Brentford loss

Manchester City fans want Pep Guardiola to be sacked after their side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brentford on 12 November.

The Cityzens conceded an opener in the 16th minute when Ivan Toney nodded the Bees in front following a pinball situation in the box.

Guardiola's side hit back through Phil Foden's wonder-strike in the first minute of added time in the first half.

However, Brentford claimed a brilliant victory in the eighth minute of added time after the full 90 minutes.

Toney tapped in from close range after the Bees broke on the counter to make a statement over his England FIFA World Cup 26-man squad snub.

It is the second defeat City have endured this season, meaning Arsenal head into the World Cup tournament break as league leaders.

The Gunners face Wolverhampton Wanderers later in the day and could go five points clear of Manchester City.

Criticism for the defeat against Brentford is being placed upon Guardiola's shoulders.

A fan amusingly claimed that Guardiola had left prolific goalscorer, Erling Haaland, on the bench.

That wasn't the case as the Norweigan striker, who has bagged 18 goals in 13 league games, wasn't at the races.

Some City fans even suggested the Spaniard should be sacked following the disappointing setback.

This is despite Guardiola having led the Cityzens to the Premier League title on four occasions during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were undone by the relentless to find a vital winner but, in the process, have now given Arsenal the ascendancy in the title race.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a day to forget for Guardiola, who is being lambasted by a fair few:

AKAPELA @akapelake @ManCity I blame Pep for leaving Haaland on the bench for a full 90 minutes #Pepout @ManCity I blame Pep for leaving Haaland on the bench for a full 90 minutes #Pepout

This Is Our City @ManCityNumbers Guardiola can say a sweet good bye. This is all the rubbish that he culminates and emanates. No wingers who hold width, no full backs who hold width. No midfielders apart from De Bruyne and Silva that can pick out a pass. Horrible. Horrible. Horrible. Guardiola can say a sweet good bye. This is all the rubbish that he culminates and emanates. No wingers who hold width, no full backs who hold width. No midfielders apart from De Bruyne and Silva that can pick out a pass. Horrible. Horrible. Horrible.

Ben Wain @BenWain17 Pep Guardiola needs to seriously rethink whatever the fuck it is he's trying to do. It's not fucking working when you lose at home to Brentford. Drop Cancelo, drop Gundogan and stop playing people out of their fucking position. Stupid bald prick needs to sort this shit out. Pep Guardiola needs to seriously rethink whatever the fuck it is he's trying to do. It's not fucking working when you lose at home to Brentford. Drop Cancelo, drop Gundogan and stop playing people out of their fucking position. Stupid bald prick needs to sort this shit out.

MUFC MMA🥊 @mufckickboxing



That Haaland is clearly a ten game wonder! I speak every Man city fan when I say #pepout That Haaland is clearly a ten game wonder! I speak every Man city fan when I say #pepout That Haaland is clearly a ten game wonder!

⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ @AbzSemtex I've come to the conclusion that we are not a serious club unless we get a real Manager like Arteta #PepOut I've come to the conclusion that we are not a serious club unless we get a real Manager like Arteta #PepOut.

TREOVIE👨‍💻 @Treovie Pep Guardiola is too reliant on Haaland more like he has build the team around him. So anyday he doesn't step up they aren't going to win the game or either sweat their ass out before they finally grab a point. #MCIBRE Pep Guardiola is too reliant on Haaland more like he has build the team around him. So anyday he doesn't step up they aren't going to win the game or either sweat their ass out before they finally grab a point. #MCIBRE

bryan @takeissuewith The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy Man City (1.57) 1-2 (1.90) Brentford Man City (1.57) 1-2 (1.90) Brentford fraudiola can't do it against brentford at home with his best 11. yeah that champions league final never happening twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/s… fraudiola can't do it against brentford at home with his best 11. yeah that champions league final never happening twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/s…

Can Arsenal move five points clear of Manchester City with victory over Wolves?

Arteta's side will be delighted with Brentford's win

Arsenal will be top of the table heading into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and have done so in style.

The Gunners have lost just once in the league and have won 11 of their 12 fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side were supposed to face City on 15 September but fears over a lack of policing in London at the time over the Queen's death saw the game postponed.

A win over Wolves on Saturday, 12 November, will give the Gunners a five-point lead over Manchester City.

Guardiola even admitted before their defeat to Brentford that Arteta's men had been better than his side, saying:

We have made an incredible season, they have been better. We want to be there as close as possible to them but the season is so long. Many things will happen, many tough games. We'll see what happens."

