French international goes on strike to force PSG transfer after publicly admitting he wants to leave

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has decided to skip training as he tries to force an exit from the Bundesliga club to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Frenchman is keen on playing for the Ligue 1 side and urged the German club to facilitate the move.

PSG are keen on signing Kolo Muani this summer and have been in talks with Frankfurt. However, they have not managed to agree a deal and had a €80 million bid rejected earlier this week.

Kolo Muani has now decided to force a move and skipped training on Wednesday in protest. Frankfurt released a statement today in which the club's sporting director, Markus Krosche, said:

"We got to know Randal differently and know his real character. There's a lot coming at him at the moment and this has resulted in this reaction, which is wrong, something we've made clear to him and those around him in all its implications."

He continued:

"We will play the game against Levski Sofia without him. It is clear to us: behavior has no influence on transfer activities. The important thing now is the important game against Sofia. This is a top priority and of great importance for the club. Our team is of high quality and they are fully focused on tomorrow's game."

The Bundesliga side have an upcoming key fixture against Levski Sofia on Thursday as they look to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. The tie is currently level at 1-1 after the first leg last week.

Kolo Muani pushing to join PSG this week

Randal Kolo Muani came out on Tuesday and told journalist Florian Plettenberg that he wants to leave for PSG. The Sky Germany journalist reported that the forward is keen on leaving Frankfurt and wants the club to agree a fee with the Ligue 1 side.

The striker told the journalist:

"I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot. I've taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave everything for the club until the very end. However, it's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made a record offer for me. A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and have also informed the people in charge. I hope and wish that Eintracht will agree to Paris' offer and that this move will now be made possible for me."

PSG have signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer but no longer have Neymar and Lionel Messi in their squad.