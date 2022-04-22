French media reveals the cost of PSG star Lionel Messi's each Ligue 1 goal

Lionel Messi has cost Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) €10 million per Ligue 1 goal since his arrival at the club, according to French media.

The 34-year-old joined the Parisians last summer on a free transfer after he failed to agree terms on a new contract at Barcelona.

Messi was brought into the Qatari-owned club with sky-high expectations, having won seven Ballon d'Ors during his time at the Camp Nou. However, he has failed to deliver much so far, scoring just three goals in his 21 top-flight games.

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Leo Messi is in training, he might play in the next game. Leo Messi is in training, he might play in the next game. https://t.co/M9c6i47TAm

Now, as per Marca, French publication L'Equipe have laid bare just how much money the legendary forward has cost PSG for each of his three strikes.

The report claims that the Argentine will earn €30 million net in his first season at the club, meaning each of his goals has cost the Ligue 1 leaders an eyewatering €10 million.

The forward has however provided 13 league assists during the campaign, as Mauricio Pochettino's team look set to win a record-equalling tenth league championship.

Messi was brought in to help PSG win their first ever Champions League title, but his side fell well short after another humiliating collapse in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid. In the following game at the Parc Des Princes, Messi and Neymar were booed by their own supporters.

433 @433 Leo Messi The streetsLeo Messi The streets ❤️ Leo Messi https://t.co/s59e95FqZr

Messi has reportedly given up hope on winning Champions League with PSG

After Kylian Mbappe had put the French side 2-0 up on aggregate, PSG looked set to progress to the quarter-final stage of Europe's premier club competition. All they had to do was hold on for another 45 minutes against Los Blancos at the Bernabeu.

However, a stunning Karim Benzema hat-trick within 18 minutes completely turned the tie on its head as Pochettino's team crashed out once again.

Now, according to Mundo Deportivo via Football Espana, the Argentine is prepared to see out his contract in the French capital, which expires next summer. However, he has 'given up hope' on winning his sixth Champions League title at the club.

PSG have suffered a number of embarrassing European exits in recent years, with their defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020's final still the closest they've come.

Manager Pochettino, as well as sporting-director Leonardo, are under severe pressure following their latest european disaster, with both rumored to be leaving the Parc Des Princes this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG offered Kylian Mbappé a blank cheque to extend his contract, but the Frenchman rejected because his desire to leave is not a question of money.



(Source: @MARCA) PSG offered Kylian Mbappé a blank cheque to extend his contract, but the Frenchman rejected because his desire to leave is not a question of money.(Source: @MARCA) 🚨 PSG offered Kylian Mbappé a blank cheque to extend his contract, but the Frenchman rejected because his desire to leave is not a question of money. (Source: @MARCA) https://t.co/Bgjn4kosnJ

