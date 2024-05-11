French President Emmanuel Macron makes special Kylian Mbappe request to Real Madrid ahead of imminent transfer

French President Emmanuel Macron has requested Kylian Mbappe's new club to release the star forward for the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer. Mbappe is yet to announce which club he will join after his contract with Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) runs down this summer.

Posting a tweet on his official X handle, Macron requested Mbappe's new club to let the player join the French national football team for the Olympics. Here's the tweet:

Responding to a question about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, Macron replied (via Get Football News Spain):

"I count on Real Madrid to release Kylian for the Olympics so he can come and play with the French national team.”

European footballers are also set to join their national teams for Euro 2024, from June 14 to July 14, after the club season ends in a few weeks. Real Madrid have made it clear (via Get Football News Spain) that players who participate in the Euro 2024 won't be allowed to participate in the Olympics. The latter tournament begins on July 26. The other update from Los Blancos is that their pre-season for the 2024-25 season will begin on July 31.

Mbappe's national team France is set to participate in both Euro 2024 and be a host for the Paris Olympics. Hence, the star forward's presence for the latter event could be crucial. It would indicate why Macron would request Real Madrid, should they sign Mbappe, to let him represent France at the 2024 Olympics.

Potentially Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe has bid his farewell to PSG

Kylian Mbappe took to his Instagram on May 11 to announce his farewell from PSG. The announcement came ahead of the Parisians' last home game of the season on Sunday against Toulouse.

Speaking on Instagram, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Yahoo):

"I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend, and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks."

PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title this season, with three games left to play. They are also set to play Lyon in the French Cup final on May 25. Kylian Mbappe has registered 43 goals and 10 assists in 46 games across competitions for PSG this season.