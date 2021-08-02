Frenkie De Jong is optimistic about FC Barcelona's new season

Final preparations are underway for FC Barcelona, who will start their latest La Liga campaign in two weeks. Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong was interviewed by the media and he sounded confident about their chances ahead of the new season.

De Jong has matured as an influential midfielder at Barcelona over the last two seasons. Despite the growth, the player admits to retaining the qualities that helped him thrive in Ajax's red and white.

“I'm still doing the same things I did when I came here. I am the same person and I am not going to change much in that.”-Frenkie De Jong.

Europe is aware of Barcelona's spectacular signings from free agency amidst their financial turmoil. With arrivals like Eric García, Sergio Agüero, Memphis Depay, and Emerson Royal, the squad does look more reinforced and sturdy this season as compared to the last one.

De Jong's optimistic aspirations for Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong remains confident and hungry to produce results in Blaugrana colors. He is yet to enjoy a spectacular season where they win numerous trophies, much like the club were accustomed to a few years back.

The Dutchman has not even had the chance to win the La Liga title, which has been Barcelona's staple this century. Barça has struggled over the past few seasons with misfortunes in their European adventures as well.

Getting Ready ⚽️💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/9t0xIvqlHT — Frenkie de Jong (@DeJongFrenkie21) August 1, 2021

Still, De Jong believes they can put their bad times behind them. The third time is the charm, they say and De Jong will want to believe it. On paper, Barcelona do have a better chance of competing this season. It will be their second season under their boss Ronald Koeman.

“We have improved this season in respect to the previous campaign. We’re growing as a team. The atmosphere is very good and there’s a lot of quality. The youngsters coming in are very strong and have a lot of talent. I see a strong squad capable of fighting for everything."- Frenkie De Jong to H/T SPORT.

Barcelona did show significant improvement under Ronald Koeman last season. Some fragile chinks that existed last time look better this time around thanks to their shopping spree in the summer transfer market. The Dutch boss has brought back the confidence into the camp by bringing in stars like Agüero and Depay.

Notwithstanding his previous mistakes, Koeman looks more willing to integrate the team with youngster Riqui Puig. The manager has faced scrutiny in the past for his team's sloppy defense. But with the addition of a talent like Eric García, the achilles heel is expected to wither away.

“It’s always said that things improve in the second year of a coach. In the second year, we all know each other better and the adaption is quicker. We’re clear that we’re going to have opportunities to fight and win important trophies. We’re desperate to fight for everything.”- De Jong added.

Whichever way Koeman decides to play tactically, De Jong will be the pivotal orchestrator in central midfield for Barcelona. The squad looks promising thus far in pre-season. It is only going to get better with the awaited return of maestro Lionel Messi, who is yet to sign a new contract with the club.

🎙 | Frenkie de Jong's interview with @sport



🗣 "There is a team to win everything. Culés can be optimistic." #FCB 🇳🇱🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/2ddv5MyfmZ — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) August 2, 2021

As a midfielder, the 24-year-old is well aware of the impact he can make on changing the course of the game. Hopefully, Barcelona will reach their highs after a few seasons of lows.

Edited by Diptanil Roy