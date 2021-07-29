Ranking the 5 players with most goals in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest league in the world and arguably the most competitive one as well. That perhaps explains why some of the best players to have graced the game have featured in the competition over the years.

In its near three decades of existence, the Premier League has seen several prolific goalscorers. Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more recently Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane, to name a few, have all graced the competition.

On that note, let's have a look at the five most prolific goalscorers in the history of the Premier League.

#5 Frank Lampard - 177

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League.

During an illustrious two-decade career in the competition, Lampard made his name as a world-class midfielder while playing for Chelsea. It's no surprise, then, that the former Chelsea manager is the club's all-time top scorer in all competitions (211 goals).

211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. pic.twitter.com/UWrUuzF3y8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 4, 2019

Lampard, who also played for West Ham United and Manchester City, scored 147 of his 177 Premier League goals for Chelsea - the most by any player for the club. He also dished out a record 90 assists.

Quite impressively, the three-time Premier League winner tallied ten consecutive seasons where he scored at least ten goals. The 43-year-old's best season in the Premier League was in 2009-10, when he scored 22 goals and registered 16 assists.

#4 Sergio Aguero - 184

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is the most prolific non-English goalscorer in Premier League history.

In the last match of his illustrious 11-season-long stint with Manchester City, Aguero scored a brace to break Wayne Rooney's record for most goals for a Premier League club (183).

Sergio Agüero scored his 184th Premier League goal for Manchester City, breaking Wayne Rooney's (183) record for most goals scored for a Premier League club. pic.twitter.com/XC8S98vESd — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 23, 2021

The five-time Premier League winner will forever be adored by the City faithful for his dramatic injury-time winner on the last day of the 2011-12 season to seal the club's first English top-flight title in more than four decades. The Argentinian tallied an impressive five consecutive seasons of at least 20 Premier League goals.

The 33-year-old, who has scored the most penalties (27) in Premier League history, is one of five players to have scored five goals in a Premier League game. He also holds the record for most hat-tricks (12) in the competition.

Aguero's best campaign in the Premier League was in 2014-15, when he scored 26 goals and registered eight assists.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna