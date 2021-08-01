Ranking the 5 most expensive sales made by Ajax

The 35-time Dutch champions, Ajax Amsterdam, has been one of the biggest clubs on the continent over the past several decades. The club won the prestigious European Cup, now known as the Champions League, four times in their history. This includes three consecutive Champions League titles between 1970 and 1973.

A great visionary of the footballing world, Johan Cruyff was the foremost figure in Ajax’s legendary squad in the 1970s. His ideas and vision would play a massive role in the club’s rich history and culture, as they have developed some of European football’s finest talents over the years.

Today, we rank the five most expensive sales made by Ajax Amsterdam.

#5 Donny van de Beek | €39 million (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek

The Dutch playmaker played an indispensable role in Ajax’s dream run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Donny van de Beek notched up five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) from 12 appearances in the campaign and was one of the hottest properties in the footballing world at the time. European powerhouses like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG were extremely keen on the youngster’s signature, but Van de Beek chose to continue with his boyhood club for another year.

The summer of 2020 marked one of the most expensive departures in Ajax’s history, as the young Dutchman made the move to Old Trafford on a €39 million deal.

Donny van de Beek remains one of the most exciting talents on the continent but has not been afforded a consistent run of games to showcase his ability. The 24-year old has made 36 appearances for the Red Devils, 21 of which have come as a substitute.

#4 Hakim Ziyech | €40 million (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech

Along with Donny van de Beek, Hakim Ziyech embarked on his English adventure in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Ziyech’s €40 million move to Stamford Bridge makes him the second-most expensive Moroccan transfer in history, after Achraf Hakimi. Ziyech played a pivotal role in Ajax’s 2018-19 Champions League campaign, scoring a goal in both legs against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The Moroccan also provided the assist for Van de Beek’s equalizer in the second leg against Juventus, establishing his big-match pedigree.

In 165 appearances across all competitions for Ajax, the 28-year old bagged 49 goals and 81 assists. Ziyech has taken some time to acclimatize to his new environment but has displayed bits and pieces of his immense talent.

Chelsea’s new recruit has registered six goals and four assists from 39 appearances for the Blues.

