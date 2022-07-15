Frenkie de Jong’s agent encouraging Chelsea and PSG to bid for midfielder despite Barcelona agreement with Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong, but they could still face competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in this transfer race.

According to ESPN (h/t Metro), the midfielder's agent is trying to get the Blues and the Ligue 1 champions to submit an offer for the Dutch international.

While Manchester United have agreed to pay a fee of €85 million including add-ons, the ex-Ajax star's priority is to stay at Camp Nou.

It is claimed that De Jong is still not fully convinced about a move to Old Trafford. The Dutch superstar, it is said, would rather move to a club playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie's priority is to stay at Barcelona.

That is, of course, something that the Red Devils cannot offer next season. A place in the UEFA Europa League, while still a dream for many clubs around Europe, has come as a big blow to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another megastar who is averse to playing for the Mancunians for that reason. The former Real Madrid forward is pushing for an exit this summer, with United's absence from the Champions League one of the main reasons behind his stance.

Barcelona tell Frenkie de Jong to leave the club and join Manchester United

A report from the Athletic claims that Barcelona have informed Frenkie de Jong that they want him to leave the club and join Manchester United.

Apparently, they want to sell the 25-year-old Dutch international in order to balance their wage bills. Their financial struggles over the past few years have been no secret, but despite that, they have gone on to sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

"I can't say more [on Frenkie deal and Man Utd]", Alemany added.

De Jong's potential exit would help Barça to a certain extent. He isn't a small name to have and is apparently owed £17 million by the club in salary.

This is certainly a tricky situation for all parties involved. United want De Jong, while Barcelona do not. The player himself doesn't want to move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen how this saga will develop. It has been going on for a while now and the earlier it ends, the easier it will be for all concerned parties to plan for the season ahead.

With Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata all leaving the club this summer, additions to midfield are a priority for the Red Devils. Whether they manage to get their man is anyone's guess at this point.

