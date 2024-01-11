"My ideal front three" - Dwight Yorke names 3 European stars Manchester United should sign following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival

Dwight Yorke has urged Manchester United to bolster their squad with the signings of Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sane, and Son Heung-Min.

The Red Devils have stumbled this season and have already exited the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup. Erik ten Hag's men sit eighth in the league, nine points off the top four.

The attacking department has been an issue for Ten Hag this season despite the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount last summer. The former has just one goal in 15 league games, while the latter is struggling for minutes.

Antony has been in woeful form, without a goal or assist and Marcus Rashford has failed to replicate his form last season. Jadon Sancho has headed back to Borussia Dortmund on loan after falling out with Ten Hag.

Thus, Yorke feels strengthening the attack is of the utmost importance for Manchester United moving forward under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's co-ownership. He's named three of Europe's most highly-regarded attackers as the players the club should be targeting.

He told Footy Accumulators:

"If I were in charge of Man United and had to sign three players, then I'd pick Victor Osimhen, Leroy Sane, and Son Heung-Min."

He added:

“I think Leroy Sane would give United plenty of options on the right and he'd complement Rashford well. Victor Osimhen would inject firepower and goals, and he'd complete my ideal front three."

Sane, 28, has been in scintillating form for Bayern Munich this season. The German attacker has posted nine goals and as many assists across competitions, including one in the Champions League against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Osimhen, 25, is one of Europe's most sought-after forwards having wreaked havoc in Serie A for several years. He finished as the competition's top goalscorer last season with 26 goals in 32 games.

Manchester United know all about Son's talents as he's been a thorn in their side for several years. The 31-year-old Tottenham Hotspur attacker has four goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions against the Red Devils.

Yorke urges Manchester United to sell Antony just over a year after arriving at the club

Antony has failed to impress.

Antony has endured a difficult spell at Old Trafford since joining from Ajax in August 2022. The Brazilian winger became the club's second most expensive signing in history, joining in a reported £82 million deal.

The 23-year-old has been criticized for under-par performances, unable to live up to expectations. His lack of form has been a glaring issue throughout his short time at the club.

Yorke thinks Manchester United should consider parting with the Brazil international if there's no improvement. He said (via the source above):

"Players like Antony will understand they're not performing as they should. It's tough for him and I feel for him, but it's both his and the club's responsibility if things don't work out."

He added:

"The club has to move these players on as quickly as possible or else they'll find themselves in the same position every year - having average players signed to long contracts and not contributing what we expect of them."

Antony has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He's made 65 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.