“From what I heard” – Fabrizio Romano makes interesting claim on how Julian Nagelsmann has reacted to Chelsea links

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is entertaining the prospect of becoming Chelsea’s next permanent manager.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday afternoon (2 April), a day after the Blues fell to a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The defeat left the Pensioners in 11th place in the Premier League rankings, with little hope of securing European football for the 2023-24 season.

Having sacked Potter just six months after appointing him as Thomas Tuchel’s successor, the Premier League giants are on the hunt for a new coach. According to Romano, the board is keen to give the reins to former Bayern boss Nagelsmann, and the response from the coach has also been pretty positive.

On his YouTube channel, Romano has claimed that Nagelsmann has already made inquiries about the job, learning about the project and taking the opinion of his close ones. He said:

“I wanted to add one detail, from what I heard, Nagelsmann already called some of the people close to him to understand the potential feeling on Chelsea job.

“So what they think about the club, what they think about the project. what they think about the possibility to join immediately or at the end of the season?”

Romano concluded by saying:

“So Nagelsmann is already considering this option. And his position will be crucial to understand if he will become the new coach, but he's really appreciated by the board as I told you yesterday [Saturday].”

Nagelsmann shockingly lost his job at Bayern Munich at the end of March, with Tuchel replacing him as head coach. According to multiple reports, the Bayern board was unhappy with the Bavarians’ domestic performance, while Nagelsmann also lost control of his dressing room.

Chelsea set deadline for the appointment of new manager

According to The Times, Chelsea want to install a new permanent manager by April 12. That is when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash. They reportedly have no qualms about interim manager Bruno Saltor taking charge of the game but seemingly want a permanent solution for the return leg at Stamford Bridge on 19 April.

Julian Nagelsmann is seen as the frontrunner for the job, but the board is reportedly concerned that he might be too young to manage the Blues. So, a few alternatives, such as Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Luciano Spalletti, and Roberto De Zerbi, are also being considered.

