“From one legend to another” “Class on and off the pitch” - Fans react as Luka Modric sends heartfelt message to Sunil Chhetri

Fans have reacted on X to Real Madrid icon Luka Modric wishing Sunil Chhetri the best for his final international match for India. The Bengaluru FC superstar announced that he would be playing his final international match against Kuwait on Thursday, June 6.

Ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers second-round fixture, Modric said:

"Hi Sunil, I just wanna say hello, and wish you all the best in your last game for national team. Congratulations on your career, you are a legend of this game."

Reacting to the Croatian's message, one fan wrote on X:

"Such a likeable guy."

Another said:

"Modric a true legend of the game."

Acknowledging Modric's comments, a fan added:

"An absolute legend...Thanking the Indian legend of football."

Echoing the majority opinion, another wrote:

"Class on and off the pitch."

Similarly, one more fan said:

"From one legend to the other."

On similar lines, a fan stated:

"Croatian legend wishing Indian legend."

Another mentioned:

"Class from Modric."

Chhetri, 39, is widely considered one of India's best-ever players. He has made 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers, bagging 94 goals across competitions. More importantly, India need the three points from this clash against Kuwait to give themselves a good chance of progressing into round three.

They're currently sitting second in Group A, a point clear of last-placed Kuwait. However, their final game in this round is against group toppers and Asian Champions Qatar on June 11.

India captain Sunil Chhetri sends message to fans ahead of Kuwait clash

India's Sunil Chhetri going up for a header

India captain Sunil Chhetri chose to focus on the perks of qualifying for round three of the World Cup Qualifiers instead of himself while speaking in a pre-match press conference.

Should the Blue Tigers go through, they could face top opposition in the next round, like Japan and Australia. Stressing the importance of the game against Kuwait, Chhetri said (via ESPN India):

"Kuwait v India in the second round, this is what we get (pointing out a packed room). Imagine third round, we play against Japan. Just imagine what it's going to be like?"

Despite Chhetri's optimism, India enter the tie on the back of a couple of poor games against Afghanistan. Across both matches against Afghanistan, Igor Stimac's men picked up just one point and scored once.