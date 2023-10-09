“From Paris to Gaza, Palestine will live” - PSG ultras send strong message amid Israel-Palestine war

In a powerful display of allegiance, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras have made their sentiments known regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. After unfurling Palestinian flags and banners at games in 2022, the fans have continued to convey a clear stance in favor of Palestine.

The ultras of the reigning French champions displayed a banner with the words (via GFFN):

"From Paris to Gaza - Palestine will come to life."

This is not the first instance of such a demonstration. PSG ultras have consistently shown their solidarity with the Palestinian cause during matches in regions like Morocco and Egypt.

Last year, the Parisians came under scrutiny from the European Football Association (UEFA) after fans hoisted the Palestinian flag during a match with Maccabi Haifa. According to L'Equipe, UEFA probed into the various messages raised by the fans, including banners that proclaimed, "Gaza exists, Gaza resists, Free Palestine."

Image credit: @AlertesInfos and @GFFN (via Twitter)

The Israel-Palestine conflict has witnessed harrowing losses recently. Reports from The Associated Press suggest that over the course of just two days, 700 lives were lost in Israel and an additional 400 in Gaza.

The escalation reached its zenith on Sunday when the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war. The subsequent events have seen intense confrontations between the Israeli forces and Hamas, especially in southern Israel.

Netanyahu, articulating the gravity of the situation, stated in a video message (via AP):

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war – not in an operation, not in rounds – at war."

This followed a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas, the governing authority of Gaza, into Israeli territories.

PSG manager Luis Enrique defends team's performance despite heavy defeat to Newcastle

Paris Saint-Germain faced a stinging 4-1 defeat against Newcastle United in the Champions League, yet manager Luis Enrique commended the character displayed by his team during the match. PSG’s defensive lapses were ruthlessly exploited, as Eddie Howe's Newcastle effectively pushed the Parisians on the back foot.

The only bright spot for PSG came from their left-back, Lucas Hernandez, who netted a goal, albeit a consolation one.

While the scoreline heavily favored Newcastle, Luis Enrique voiced his disagreement with the final result. He remarked (via GFFN):

“We have looked back on the errors and the situations we can improve. Wednesday’s result doesn’t at all reflect the scenario of the match. Obviously, we made errors that cost us goals, but the scoreline is harsh."

Drawing from his vast experience as a manager, Enrique shed light on the distinct nature of the recent loss:

“In my career, I’ve lost a few times by a big margin, but when it happened, it was because the opponent was stronger. It wasn’t the case there. I am not here to say what people want to hear. I liked my team’s personality and attitude.

"Yes, Newcastle deserved to win, yes, there is margin for improvement, but the result doesn’t correspond with what we saw on the pitch."

It remains to be seen if PSG, under the guidance of Luis Enrique, can rectify their shortcomings and secure wins in the Champions League group stage.