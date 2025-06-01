"From Portugal to the world" - Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes praises 4 PSG stars after their UCL triumph

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has hailed four of his Portuguese national teammates for winning the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The players Fernandes mentioned and celebrated are Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves, and Gonçalo Ramos.
The UCL final scoreline between the Parisians and Inter Milan on Saturday was highly predicted to be a tight and close one. However, the Parisians tactically outclassed the Nerrazurri, who registered a poor performance in every area of the pitch.
In an Instagram story after the Parisians' 5-0 win over the Nerazzurri at the Allianz Arena, Manchester United's captain wrote (via UtdDistrict on X):
"From Portugal to the world 🙌❤️".
During the final, Achraf Hakimi gave Luis Enrique's PSG an early lead in the 12th minute. Two goals from Desire Doue in the 20th and 63rd minutes tripled the lead of the Parisians. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu scored the Parisian fourth and fifth goals, respectively, which ensured their first UCL title in history.
Now, both Fernandes and his Portuguese teammates at PSG will turn their attention to the UEFA Nations League. Portugal will take on Germany in Group A’s semi-final on Wednesday, June 4.
"We have made history" - Achraf Hakimi on winning the UCL for PSG
Achraf Hakimi has claimed that he and his teammates have made history and their names will be written on the good side of the Parisians' history books. The Moroccan defender also insisted that the Ligue 1 giants have long deserved the UCL trophy.
In an interview after their win against Inter, Hakimi revealed (via Reuters):
"We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club. For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family."
He added:
"He (Luis Enrique) is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else."
Hakimi played an important role in attack and defense for the Parisians in their trophy-winning UCL campaign. In 17 UCL games in the 2024-25 term, he was on the scoresheet four times and delivered five assists.