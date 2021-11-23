Frustrated Mason Mount could leave Chelsea after not feeling appreciated enough: Reports

Chelsea's Mason Mount has reportedly gone frustrated over the club’s approach towards negotiations for his new contract.

Mount has been at Chelsea since the age of six and has established himself as a regular starter over the last three seasons. Now 22, the attacking midfielder is reportedly highly-rated by Thomas Tuchel but has found himself struggling for gametime in recent weeks.

After scoring a hat-trick against Norwich City in October, Mason Mount played just 28 minutes of football in four games. He was handed a start against Leicester City last weekend though.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport



dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… Real Madrid target Chelsea star Mason Mount after reports he "doesn't feel appreciated" Real Madrid target Chelsea star Mason Mount after reports he "doesn't feel appreciated"dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/wpkygt9eXP

A source close to the England international claimed that the boyhood Chelsea fan feels hard done by the club’s treatment. Mount reportedly believes he has not been given the same importance as other big-money stars that Chelsea have bought.

"Mason is a top lad and thought of well within Chelsea, and is popular with the team. But he isn’t feeling appreciated anymore. He’s been at Chelsea since he was a tiny lad, but despite coming up through the Academy, he doesn’t feel like he gets the same treatment or recognition as players bought in for big money."

Mason Mount eyeing Liverpool move amid contract disagreement with Chelsea?

Mason Mount has praised Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the past. He claimed that he watched the Reds lift the EPL in 2019 and looks forward to playing against them at Anfield. The source who revealed details of the contract dispute with Chelsea also claimed the following:

"He is torn because he loves the club and the fans, but thinks it’s time for him to leave to step up his career. And where better to do that than Liverpool?"

Mason Mount is currently earning $75k every week at Chelsea, which puts him among the lowest paid stars in the current Chelsea squad. Mount signed a five-year deal in July 2019 and is under contract until the summer of 2024.

It might make sense for Jurgen Klopp to add a young attacking midfielder of Mount’s caliber. However, Chelsea will be reluctant to let him go, especially to a direct rival.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to continue fighting for the EPL title alongside Manchester City until the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool underwent a drop in form domestically but the return of some key players from injury has shored up the roster.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Three European giants, including Man City, are reportedly eyeing Chelsea ace Mason Mount Three European giants, including Man City, are reportedly eyeing Chelsea ace Mason Mount https://t.co/1LIA5thfrI

However, Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all expected to miss multiple games in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations. Multiple pundits in recent weeks have claimed that Liverpool might struggle to compete with Chelsea and Manchester City due to a lack of depth. They will be missing key players in their squad, particularly with respect to midfield and attack.

Additionally, Mount needs consistent gametime in order to guarantee a spot in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad next season. He did not take part in the recent qualifiers due to dental surgery but is a player that Southgate likes.

Hence, the move makes sense for both Mason Mount and Liverpool. However, his contract situation at Chelsea and Roman Abramovich’s assumed reluctance to sell to Liverpool is bound to make a potential move highly unlikely.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Other clubs who have been linked to Mason Mount include Real Madrid and Manchester City,

Edited by Aditya Singh