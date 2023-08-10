"FSG failing Klopp yet again", "Such a banter club" - Liverpool fans fume on social media as Chelsea make bid to sign their top transfer target

Journalist David Ornstein has reported that Chelsea have lodged a £48 million bid for Southampton midfielder and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have failed with three bids for the Belgian player. Their first bid worth £37 million was just as promptly rejected by the Saints as was their second worth £41 million. Liverpool's third bid worth £45m was also turned down by Southampton, who reportedly continue to hold on to the £50 million valuation for the player.

Chelsea's reported bid, worth £48 million, is now the closest any suitor has come to matching the Saints' valuation. It remains to be seen how Southampton react to the same.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Southampton have tonight received offer from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia. theathletic.com/4756247/2023/0… Southampton have tonight received offer from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia. #CFC proposal £48m inc adds. Closest anyone has come to #SaintsFC £50m valuation to date. 19yo subject to multiple rejected bids from Liverpool. Dialogue continues @TheAthleticFC #LFC

Amidst reports of the Blues potentially snatching away a Liverpool target, Reds' fans have taken to social media to express their frustration at the club's transfer strategy.

One fan said:

"FSG failing Klopp yet again."

Another chimed in:

"We are such a banter club."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Pluto @lhordkrane @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC FSG failing klopp yet again

Simon @SGarcia144 @LiamMLFC We are such a banter club

AudsleyLFC @kieranaudsley1 @JoshLFC1909 @AlfieHouseEcho You have got to be taking the piss

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP We might get to see Romeo Lavia play after all on Sunday. Against us.

Lavia, who was signed by Southampton last season from Manchester City for £12 million, played 29 league games for the Saints, registering one goal.

Why Chelsea and Liverpool both need central defensive midfielders

Chelsea have had a mass exodus this summer, seeing off more than ten players already. They have sold Jorginho (January), Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount and parted ways with N'Golo Kante and are now short of central midfielders.

The club only has Enzo Fernandez as a senior defensive midfielder, with Conor Gallagher doing a makeshift job at the moment next to him in a double pivot. That makes it urgent for the Blues to sign a new central defensive midfielder ahead of the new season.

Liverpool, too, have seen a large clearout, particularly in midfield. They sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho while parting ways with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Taht has left the Reds short of options in central defensive midfield, with one of Curtis Jones or new signing Alexis Mac Allister (makeshift defensive midfielder) currently filling the slot.

The two teams are set to face each other on Sunday in the Premier League opener. It remains to be seen which shirt Lavia puts on, if any at all, come the weekend.