Futsal legend Falcao reacts as PSG superstar Neymar publicly admits he cheated on Bruna Biancardi

Futsal icon Falcao has lent his support to friend Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar admitted to cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

Recently, a Brazilian blogger, Fernanda Campos, claimed that she spent the eve of Brazilian Valentine’s Day (June 12) with the PSG forward (via Grazia Magazine). She also shared screenshots of her conversations with Neymar as evidence and claimed that she was unaware that he was in a relationship.

On Wednesday (June 21), Neymar publicly apologized to Bruna Biancardi on Instagram, admitting that he made a mistake and hurt her. A snippet of his apology read:

“I made a mistake. All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family.”

He added:

“Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public.”

Falcao, who won two FIFA Futsal World Cups with Brazil (2008, 2012), has said that the couple look great together and hopes that they can overcome the rough patch soon.

Falcao's comment on Neymar's Instagram post

His comment under the Brazil international’s Instagram post read:

“Wonderful together! As a friend, I'm hoping that everything goes well!”

Just over two months ago (April 18), the former Barcelona forward announced that he was expecting a baby with his model girlfriend Bruna. As per Grazia Magazine, they got back together in January 2023 after ending their relationship in June 2022. It is believed that Bruna Biancardi broke up with the 31-year-old after he was caught cheating on her.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva’s wife comments on Neymar’s apology post for Bruna Biancardi

Chelsea star Thiago Silva’s wife Isabelle Silva has advised Neymar and Bruna Biancardi to look forward to the bright future ahead of them. She has reminded them that they love each other and this incident could be put in the rearview mirror.

Thiago Silva's wife Isabelle Silva's comment on Instagram

She commented:

“That's it. In our intimacy, only we can have an opinion. Happiness is individual, and no one has anything to do with it. You guys are beautiful, love each other, and are building a beautiful family, and this is just the beginning.”

Bruna Biancardi is yet to comment on the post, which has garnered over 10 million likes on Instagram.

