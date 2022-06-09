Gabby Agbonlahor explains what Liverpool need to challenge Manchester City amid Darwin Nunez links

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool need at least two central midfielders to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. This comes after heavy rumors linking the Reds with Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

It is worth mentioning that the Merseyside club missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just one point during the 2021-22 season.

Agbonlahor stated that the Reds need freshening in midfield due to several of their players having various injury concerns and slowly approaching the twilight of their careers.

The 35-year-old has suggested they could sign Jude Bellingham from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Speaking on TalkSPORT, the former Premier League forward said the following:

"Nunez is a top player and he will improve and get even better. But liven up the midfielders. You know, Thiago has injury problems. Henderson, his legs are going to start going a bit now he's into his thirties.

"They need two midfielders. Even someone like Bellingham would fit in perfectly. Liverpool defense. They're fine. They've got enough cover, goalkeeper, enough cover."

He added:

"I feel like two central midfielders and Nunez and they'll be back next season. Thiago has injury problems. Chamberlain hasn't been playing much. You look at Manchester City's midfield, I feel like Liverpool have to go out and get at least one midfielder."

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Darwin Nunez would 'sign Liverpool contract tomorrow' as new swap rumour emerges Darwin Nunez would 'sign Liverpool contract tomorrow' as new swap rumour emerges 🆕 liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Liverpool's priority remains strengthening their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season

Liverpool's priority in the transfer market remains strengthening their attack. This comes after strong rumors linking Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

According to recent reports, the Reds have rejected two offers from the Bavarian giants worth £25 million and £30 million respectively.

Darwin Nunez is touted as the man to replace Sadio Mane if he does leave Anfield in the coming months. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are preparing an opening bid worth £68 million (€80 million).

Liverpool FC @LFC



Our latest round-up Sadio Mane struck a 98th-minute winner from the penalty spot for Senegal in #AFCON qualifying last night.Our latest round-up Sadio Mane struck a 98th-minute winner from the penalty spot for Senegal in #AFCON qualifying last night.Our latest round-up ⤵

It is worth mentioning that the Reds are also looking to strengthen in the right-back position. According to The Guardian, Jurgen Klopp's side are in talks with Aberdeen to sign 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay.

As far as midfield is concerned, Liverpool only recently offered a one-year contract extension to former England international James Milner.

According to Sky Sports, James Milner has taken a significant pay-cut to stay with the team he first joined on a free transfer back in 2015.

