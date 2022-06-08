Liverpool reject £30m Sadio Mane bid from European giants with ‘laughable’ bonuses - Reports

Liverpool have now rejected a second offer from Bayern Munich for Senegalese forward Sadio Mane, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce. The Bundesliga giants made an offer worth £30 million which include various add-ons like the club winning the Champions League and Mane winning the Ballon d'Or.

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich are preparing a three-year contract for Sadio Mane. However, for the fee to reach £30 million, Bayern Munich will have to win the UEFA Champions League in each of those three seasons, with Mane also winning a hat-trick of Ballon d'Ors.

This is the second offer the Reds have rejected for Sadio Mane. The Merseyside club rejected Bayern's initial offer worth £21 million plus another £4 million in add-ons earlier this week. Liverpool are instead holding on to their asking price of £42.5 million for their 30-year-old superstar forward.

It looks all but certain that Sadio Mane will leave Anfield in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 30-year-old forward has just one year remaining on his current contract with Liverpool and thus wants to pursue a new challenge in his career.

Bayern Munich see Sadio Mane as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Polish forward has been quite outspoken that he does not wish to continue with Bayern Munich ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Sadio Mane has achieved everything there was to achieve at Liverpool. The 30-year-old forward has managed to win most available trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020.

Mane scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. These included 23 goals in 51 appearances during the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool are linked with a move for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are currently eyeing Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, according to Sky Sports. The Uruguayan forward is seen as one of the possible replacements for Sadio Mane.

According to the aforementioned source, Darwin Nunez is currently valued at around £85.5 million. If the Reds were to sign the Benfica forward, they would have to break their club transfer record for an incoming player.

The 22-year-old forward scored twice against Jurgen Klopp's side over two legs in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League earlier this year.

