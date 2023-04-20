Gabby Agbonlahor lists out 8 Chelsea players he would get rid of in the summer transfer window

Gabby Agbonlahor has named eight Chelsea players he would look to sell in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues are expected to make further alterations to their squad, despite spending over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner last May. However, these changes are most likely going to be departures, with the club needing to comply with Financial FairPlay.

Several Chelsea players' futures are uncertain and former Aston Villa striker Agonlahor has named the eight he would sell. He started by naming three England internationals and an arrival from last summer, telling talkSPORT:

"Loftus-Cheek for me I would get rid of. Mason Mount I wouldn't give him a new contract. Conor Gallagher I would get rid of, Aubameyang an easy one to get rid of."

Agbonlahor continued to read out his list and included the Blues' captain Cesar Azpilicueta:

"Pulisic I would say bye bye, Koulibaly touch and go, he's not looked like the Koulibaly they wanted to sign from Napoli. Azplicueta I would let go and Ziyech I would let go."

The former Villa frontman's list is not way off current speculation over anticipated departures. Mason Mount's future has been the biggest talking point heading into the summer transfer window. His contract expires in 2024 but talks over a new deal have stalled over wage demands. Liverpool are touted as favorites for his signature.

However, it is a stark reflection of the dismal season Chelsea have endured. The fact that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kalidou Koulibaly are already being tipped for exits paints a picture of what has been a calamity at Stamford Bridge.

The club's ownership was brought into question this week after the west Londoners exited the UEFA Champions League. Blues legend Didier Drogba said he didn't recognize his club anymore.

Atletico Madrid worry that Chelsea will not look to sign Joao Felix permanently

Atletico Madrid want to offload loanee Joao Felix.

Joao Felix arrived at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid in January on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese attacker's loan didn't include an option to buy but a permanent move in the summer to Stamford Bridge was speculated upon.

Felix has bagged two goals in 15 games across competitions. He started on the bench in the Blues' Champions League exit against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 18).

According to Spanish outlet Cadanesar, Atleti are worried the Premier League club won't be interested in doing business for Felix. His lack of goals hasn't helped Chelsea at a time of goalscoring need.

Los Colchoneros want £80 million for the forward but they now fear that the Blues will not pursue a permanent deal. He signed a new one-year extension with the La Liga side in January before the move, keeping him tied to the club until 2027. His departure came after a reported falling out with manager Diego Simeone.

