Liverpool make Chelsea star priority summer target after they pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has reportedly become Liverpool's chief midfield transfer target after the Reds cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

Football Insider reports that Jurgen Klopp's side have been forced to abandon their pursuit of Bellingham, 19, due to his expected £130 million valuation including wages. They are exploring alternatives and Chelsea's Mount has become their top target.

Mount, 24, was heavily linked with a move to Anfield even before they dropped their pursuit of Bellingham. The English attacker has a year left on his contract and talks have stalled due to his wage demands. The Blues midfielder wants to be placed among the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea this season, featuring 32 times across competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists. However, he started much of the latter stages of Graham Potter's spell in charge on the substitutes bench.

Frank Lampard has since replaced Potter as caretaker boss and is known to be an admirer of Mount. However, the English coach is not a permanent successor and will have little to no say regarding his departure come the summer.

Liverpool are expected to make many changes to their squad amid a poor ongoing season. They sit eighth in the league, 12 points off the top four, and are out of all cup competitions. However, Bellingham's price tag will not allow them to make the necessary further additions to their team.

The Reds are anticipated to make as many as two or three new midfield signings and Mount now sits atop their wishlist. Meanwhile, his Blues teammate Conor Gallagher is also a target, as is Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool emerge as favorites to sign Chelsea target Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is another midfielder linked with the Reds.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is another name being touted for a move to Liverpool in the summer. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are now favorites to sign the Argentine, who has garnered plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are also working on his signing as are Manchester United, with the midfielder enjoying an impressive season at the Amex. He has scored 10 goals and contributed two assists in 29 games.

Mac Allister, 24, also shone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina as his side won their third World Cup trophy. He scored one goal and provided one assist in six appearances.

