Gabby Agbonlahor makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

The Gunners currently sit atop the table, two points above the Cityzens with a game in hand. They have been in terrific form this season and have lost just three of their 24 league games so far.

Agbonhalor has now backed Mikel Arteta's side to go all the way. He believes they have shown the mentality to win games and eventually the title.

Asked about his prediction for the title race, Agbonlahor said (via The Boot Room):

“Arsenal. I feel that [Phil] Foden coming back is big for Manchester City. But, this Arsenal team look together."

He added:

"Against Villa, coming from behind, equalising, Zinchenko grabbing the ball and telling all the players to run back. Saying, ‘We’re not happy with a draw, we need to win this game, let’s go and win it’. They’ve got that winning mentality about them this Arsenal team, and I think they’ll see it over (the line).”

Manchester City, who have won the last two Premier League titles, have lost four out of their 25 league games this season. This is one more than they did in the entire 2021-22 season.

The two sides are set to face off at the Etihad on April 26, which could perhaps be a potentially title-deciding clash.

Arsenal and Manchester City's next 5 fixtures

While the Gunners are competing in two competitions, Manchester City are alive in three competitions.

Arsenal will next face Everton at the Emirates on Wednesday, March 1, in the Premier League. They will then host Bournemouth on March 4.

The north London side will then shift their focus to the UEFA Europa League. They will face Sporting CP away in the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash on March 9.

The Gunners will then face Fulham away in the Premier League on March 12 before hosting Sporting CP for their second-leg clash on March 16.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on March 4 before facing Crystal Palace away on March 11.

They will then host RB Leipzig on March 14 in the second leg of their Round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League, with the first leg tied at 1-1. They will next feature in the FA Cup quarter-finals but their opponent is yet to be decided.

The Cityzens next five-game run will end by hosting Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1.

